Stranger Things Creators’ Next Series Has a Very Stranger Things Premise (With a Twist)

As the (still unrevealed) 2025 release date for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season inches closer, its creators are starting to emerge from their production fugue to share some details. The latest outside excursion from Stranger Things showrunners The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, came at the tail end of “Next on Netflix,” a promotion event in Los Angeles for the streamer’s upcoming slate of titles.

While the audience at The Egyptian Theatre was treated to an exclusive look at the first publicly-revealed footage of Stranger Things season 5, we here on the internet…were not. What we do have access to now, however, is a transcript of the topics the Duffers covered in their brief appearance. That includes some fresh details on their two first non-Stranger Things projects set at Netflix—the horror series The Boroughs and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. And it sounds like the former is going to have some more Stranger Things vibes than previously realized.

First announced in April 2023, The Boroughs was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and takes place in a retirement community where “a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat” per the show’s synopsis. If that sounds a little bit like…you know, things that are strange, the Duffer Brothers agree.

“Of the two projects, The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil,” Matt Duffer said onstage. “Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.”