Stranger Things Creators’ Next Series Has a Very Stranger Things Premise (With a Twist)
The Duffer Brothers have shared some new details about The Boroughs and their involvement in the Stranger Things spinoffs.
As the (still unrevealed) 2025 release date for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season inches closer, its creators are starting to emerge from their production fugue to share some details. The latest outside excursion from Stranger Things showrunners The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, came at the tail end of “Next on Netflix,” a promotion event in Los Angeles for the streamer’s upcoming slate of titles.
While the audience at The Egyptian Theatre was treated to an exclusive look at the first publicly-revealed footage of Stranger Things season 5, we here on the internet…were not. What we do have access to now, however, is a transcript of the topics the Duffers covered in their brief appearance. That includes some fresh details on their two first non-Stranger Things projects set at Netflix—the horror series The Boroughs and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. And it sounds like the former is going to have some more Stranger Things vibes than previously realized.
First announced in April 2023, The Boroughs was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and takes place in a retirement community where “a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat” per the show’s synopsis. If that sounds a little bit like…you know, things that are strange, the Duffer Brothers agree.
“Of the two projects, The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil,” Matt Duffer said onstage. “Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.”
Duffer went on to confirm the previously-announced cast of Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman. He also confirmed that they’ve already completed and screened the first three episodes. Other actors cast for the New Mexico-set show include Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story), Clarke Peters (This Is Us), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), and Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle).
In addition to touching on their other upcoming project Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (“a series that follows a bride and groom in a chaotic, anxiety-filled week leading up to their wedding”), the Duffers discussed the scale of Stranger Things season 5.
“We spent a full year filming this season,” Ross Duffer said. “By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”
While the brothers didn’t delve into any details on the many upcoming Stranger Things spinoffs, they did confirm that they are “deeply involved in every one.”
“It’s very important to us that anything with the Stranger Things name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive—that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path,” Matt Duffer said.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Stranger Things spinoffs. There probably won’t be a spinoff about the Hawkins kids in a retirement community years later though. That idea’s taken.