Stranger Things Season 5 Should Embrace a Mike and Will Romance

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a phenomenon like no other in TV history. Since its premiere in 2016, this science fiction spectacle has garnered millions of fans and plenty of critical adulation due to its daring confidence to try new things that other shows have been too scared to do in the past. Employing child actors in the main roles and relying on niche genre tropes like 1980s horror homages are just some of the ways creators Matt and Ross Duffer have pushed the envelope through the years. With only one season left to complete their masterpiece, the brothers have an opportunity to shatter one final barrier that could positively change representation on television forever.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is as vital to the Stranger Things as any other character because of his inherent connection to the show’s roots back in the first season. Will was the catalyst for the entire plot of the premiere episode and beyond when he was taken captive in the Upside Down, an alternate mirrored universe of the show’s fictional prime location in Hawkins, Indiana. He’s eventually saved by his mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and the heroic police officer of the Hawkins, Jim Hopper (David Harbour). As the series moves past these small-scale origins and the threats grow more vast, Will’s screen time has unfortunately started to dwindle quite a bit. He often serves as a sidekick to other characters’ stories, especially best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and the badass telekinetic Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

The Duffers have ingeniously been able to keep Will in the fold in a very important way, though. His connection to Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Upside Down makes him an outsider amongst his friends, a group that is already unconventional in nature. Will is isolated and serves as a conduit between two different realities, both in the science fiction themes of the story and the romantic and coming-of-age plotting by the Duffers. As many of the main children have started to date and show their interests in the opposite gender of their own, Will is unable to feel those same heterosexual yearnings. It’s clear the character is gay, and actor Noah Schnapp confirmed this suspicion quickly following his character’s climactic scene with Mike in the fourth season. Including a non-straight character under the show’s location and time-period circumstances is a key launching pad for revelatory storytelling.

We must remember that the show takes place in a Midwestern town in the 1980s. This combination of time period and geography was quite literally fatal for those who actually lived through the same scenarios. Americans were deathly afraid of HIV during that time, a disease that came to be primarily tied to the LGBTQ+ community in the public’s consciousness due to so many queer people contracting the illness. The conservative political leanings of Indiana would only add to the intolerable attitudes of the population. When Will comes out in the fifth season, it has a chance to be a special moment in TV history because of the courage it would take for a character in his situation to do so. But there’s one extra step the Duffers should be willing to take that will truly elevate the material into something that will live on forever in LGBTQ+ television, and there are several hints they’ve already dropped that keen viewers have noticed.