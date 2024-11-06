Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Titles Point to a Hopeful Ending

In a streaming era full of “Chapters” and “Books,” the naming of TV episodes is a bit of a lost art. We know that as well as anyone. That’s why we’ve always appreciated Stranger Things‘ dedication to the episode-naming craft. Though each installment of Netflix‘s beloved sci-fi/horror does begin with the usual “Chapter #” prefix, they also receive traditional titles like “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” “The “Gate,” and our personal favorite “Suzie, Do You Copy?”

The folks at Netflix, bless them, have also been proactive about sharing those episode titles well ahead of time so that fans can parse their meaning. Identifying November 6 as “Stranger Things Day” i.e. the calendar date that Will Byers first slipped into the Upside Down, Netflix has often marked the occasion with the release of the upcoming season’s episodic monikers. November 6, 2024 is no different as the streamer has now unveiled the full slate of season 5 episode titles. Though we don’t know the precise release date of the show’s final season in 2025, we at least now know what each of its episodes will be called. Feast your eyes on the teaser video below.

Stranger Things season 5’s episode titles are:

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing Of [Redacted]

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer

Episode 5: Shock Jock

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz

Episode 7: The Bridge

Episode 8: The Rightside Up