Stranger Things Play The First Shadow Will Set the Table for Season 5

It might be awhile before we get to see Stranger Things season 5. Production on the fifth and final season of the Netflix juggernaut has been delayed, first by the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) strike for an equitable contract from Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and then again by the Screen Actors Guild’s strike action against AMPTP (seems as though there is one common denominator in these two work stoppages…).

Though the WGA strike has been resolved and SGA seems well on its way to be, there will still be a lot of filming to get through before Stranger Things season 5 can get a Netflix release date. For all we know, the youth of Hawkins, Indiana might be well into their 20s by the time we get to see the ’80s horror/sci-fi saga come to an end.

Thankfully, Stranger Things fans have something else to look forward to in the form of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. When first announced, the notion of a Stranger Things play seemed like a particularly desperate gambit from Netflix to squeeze as much content out of its juicy IP as possible. A live theater production for Stranger Things? Really? I mean, sure it worked for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, but there’s little in the Stranger Things canon to suggest that it would make sense on the stage.

But now, as part of its Nov. 6 “Stranger Things Day” observation, Netflix has released a lengthy first look at Stranger Things: The First Shadow and you know what? It looks pretty great! What’s more is that the plot details revealed from the clip suggest a deeper dive into one of the franchise’s most important characters and therefore an important teaser for the fifth season to come. Take a look at the video below to see what we mean.