Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Just Brought the Series Full Circle

This article contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy.

From the moment that we first meet Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) in the series premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, we know that she takes her job incredibly seriously. As the resident in charge of a new batch of interns, she has a huge responsibility to help shape the next generation of surgeons into the best version of themselves. And now, nearly 20 years later, Grey’s Anatomy has brought Bailey back into this teaching role as the head of Grey Sloan’s Residency Program.

Dr. Bailey has come a long way since we first met her almost two decades ago. She’s gone from shaping surgeons like Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) into the best in their fields to becoming Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan to winning the prestigious Catherine Fox award for her work in reproductive health care.

Grey Sloan’s teaching program still hasn’t recovered from how much the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the healthcare system, and the program was even shut down in season 18 before being revived six months later under Meredith’s leadership as interim Chief of Surgery in season 19. The stress of keeping the Residency Program afloat while it was under investigation is why Bailey quit her job as Chief and left Grey Sloan to pursue her reproductive healthcare project with Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh).