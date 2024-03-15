Grey’s Anatomy: Alex Karev’s Fate Was Worse Than Being Killed Off

In the sixth episode of the same season, at Alex’s suggestion, he and Jo go to the courthouse to legally get married. Following that, his last appearance is in the eighth episode, which features him acting as a witness for Meredith during her medical license review. Alex even brings in Meredith’s past patients to speak on her behalf. He also has letters from Cristina, Callie, Arizona, April, Addison, and more. As far as final episodes go, it’s a beautiful testament to who Alex is. The problem is that fans had no idea that it was his final episode as the news wasn’t announced until after the 350th episode aired.

From episodes nine through fifteen, Alex is gone, having told Richard that he is dealing with family issues in Iowa. He doesn’t even return his wife’s calls, simply saying to her that he’s going through something and needs time. Eventually Jo reaches Alex’s mom and finds out he was never in Iowa in the first place. It turns out that he was dealing with issues, however … in a way.

Back in season 12, Jo found out about the fertilized embryos Alex and Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) had from when they were married in season 5, which Alex doesn’t think is a big deal. In a very disturbing foreshadowing moment, Jo commented how he could have “a bunch of Izzie babies walking around” with Alex’s face on them and then comments that she doesn’t want to just be the “let’s get a dog” girl. The episode ended with Alex promising that he’s not going anywhere and that if she wants to have a kid together, then he can be ready. But ultimately leaving Jo for those “Izzie babies” is exactly what Alex does.

The real question here is why? Why have Jo present Alex with the exact scenario that leads to him leaving in the future and have him assure her that he’s not going anywhere? Why have Alex not take the escape ramp that was offered? Why have the two of them get married again, legally this time? But it only gets even worse. After 16 seasons of character development, the writers somehow managed to throw it all away in an episode solely featuring Chambers’ narration rather than an actual appearance. That’s right, his departure is explained by the actor doing voiceovers for Alex’s letters to Jo, Meredith, Miranda, and Richard. Sound familiar? Well, that might be because when Izzie left Alex back after being fired, she left Alex a note.

In his letters, he says that this is not the way he wanted to do this but that he’s already left and will not be coming back because it’s not home anymore. He’s with Izzie. He called her to write a letter on Meredith’s behalf and credited it as the perfect excuse to call his ex after all this time. It turns out that she had his kids, twins to be exact. He states that if it was just about two women that he loves, he would have chosen his wife but because Izzie had his kids, it’s different. They’re five years old, making it so that Alex has missed out on those years because Izzie never told him.

Fans always wanted to see Alex as a father, but not like this and the situation overall is manipulative. If he wanted to be in his kids’ life, there are many other ways he could have done so. It makes sense for him to still have love for Izzie, but the Alex we have seen develop throughout the series would have never abandoned the life he’s built with the people he loves.