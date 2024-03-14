The 10 Most Dramatic Grey’s Anatomy Season Premieres

Denny’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) death leaves Izzie ( Katherine Heigl) all “dark and twisty” and her friends at a loss of what to do to help her. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) reveals to Cristina (Sandra Oh) that she and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) slept together at the prom, despite being in relationships with different people. At the hospital, there’s been an outbreak of the plague, which leads to Derek and George (T.R. Knight) being put in quarantine together. Throughout the episode, many of our characters also find themselves thinking about the past. Plus, before the episode comes to an end, we get a big love confession!

9. Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head

Season 2 Episode 1

After Addison’s (Kate Walsh) big entrance in the season 1 finale, we pick up with Meredith at Joe’s (Steven W. Bailey) Bar and after Cristina and George arrive, they play a game of “Whose Life Sucks the Most.” Despite Derek’s suspicions, his wife claims to only be there for work and while he wants to explain the situation to Meredith, she wants nothing to do with him, even after Addison requests to work with her specifically. Cristina’s pregnant but when Meredith asks for details, all she says is that surgery is her life and refuses to share the guy’s name. Richard ( James Pickens Jr.) recruits George to find out everything going on in the hospital, leading to him realizing something is going on between Cristina and Burke (Isaiah Washington). Later on, Burke ends it. Lastly, after Addison defends Meredith to a patient, informing the soon to be mother that she was actually the cheater in the relationship, Meredith finally allows Derek the chance to explain.

8. Free Falling

Season 8 Episode 1

Meredith and Derek are living separately after she messed up his Alzheimer’s clinical trial with Cristina additionally staying with Meredith and Zola after a fight with Owen (Kevin McKidd). Richard then breaks the news that the board has decided to fire Meredith due to her actions. Naturally, everyone blames Alex (Justin Chambers). April (Sarah Drew) is the new chief resident but is struggling to get people to listen to her. Cristina reiterates to Meredith she doesn’t want a kid or to be a mother, expressing her desire for her husband to understand. When Janet, the social worker, finds out that Meredith and Derek aren’t living together, Meredith fears losing Zola and simply reacts: picking Zola up from daycare and running away. Meanwhile, the hospital deals with injuries from a massive sinkhole.

7. Nothing Left to Cling To

Season 16 Episode 1