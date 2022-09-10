The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Bo-Katan, Mandalore, and…Babu Frik?!

But there’s of course another big ongoing thread that season 3 will have to address. At the end of season 2, Din became the wielder of the Darksaber by winning it from Moff Gideon, making him the rightful leader of the Mandalorian people by tradition. That not only puts him at odds with Bo-Katan, who had spent years searching for the blade she needed to reunite the tribes of Mandalore, but it also leaves Din in a weird place with his own clan of religious zealots, the Children of the Watch.

You see, even though Din can now technically ascend to the role of Mand’alor, he first has to deal with the consequences of his “crimes” in season 2. What crimes, exactly? Taking off his helmet, first to hack a computer in an Imperial facility, and then when saying goodbye to Grogu. This is a big no-no for Din’s particularly extremist group of Mandalorian warriors. So, in The Book of Boba Fett, the Armorer (pictured above) expels him from their clan and declares that he is no longer a Mandalorian at all. And the only way to fix this is to make a pilgrimage back to their home planet and “bathe in the living waters of the mines of Mandalore.”

Which is convenient since Din has some unfinished business there, anyway…

Bo-Katan Returns

We always knew Katee Sackhoff would be back as Bo-Katan Kryze in season 3, and not just because there’s plenty of unresolved Darksaber beef to squash. Remember when she agreed to help rescue Grogu from the Empire at the end of season 2? It was under one condition: after Grogu was safe, Din would have to help her and the Nite Owls take back Mandalore. Since Din is a mercenary with a strict code of honor, he’ll have no choice but to make good on that promise.

Yet, in the trailer, we see that Bo-Katan isn’t particularly happy to see him as he arrives in her throne room. “Your cult fractured our people,” Bo-Katan presumably says to Din during this reunion. “Where were you then?” She’s probably referencing the events of the Night of a Thousand Tears — which is what Mandalorians call the destruction of their civilization at the hands of the Empire — and how the Children of the Watch avoided it because they all lived on Concordia, Mandalore’s moon.

Bo-Katan made it clear in season 2 that she has no love for Din’s group, and perhaps even less so now that he holds the weapon she covets. Assuming that in this scene Din is asking Bo-Katan for help with his quest to reclaim his Mandalorian citizenship, it’s likely he’ll have to convince her that they’re better off working together than as rivals. Either way, if Bo-Katan wants the Darksaber, she’ll have to fight him for it eventually.