Star Wars Finally Delivers Return of the Jedi’s True Ending

Ahead of the book’s launch in August, Inverse has posted an excerpt that shows the tension-filled moment Han asks Leia to marry him, a scene that takes us back to the Ewok village just a day after the celebration that closed Return of the Jedi. Although the Emperor and Vader might be dead, there’s quite a bit of the Empire still standing in other parts of the galaxy, and the Rebellion is planning its next move. And it’s after a strategy meeting with Chewie and the other Rebel generals that Han decides to pop the question, and Revis writes a beautiful passage about what Han is thinking as he rushes to meet Leia.

“Han had meant it when he’d told Leia he’d exit her life if she wanted. Of course, that was before he knew Luke and Leia were siblings, before he knew a lot of things. But he’d meant his words. He would have left, not for his own benefit, but for hers. Every other time in Han’s life, when he walked away, he did it for himself. But not that time,” Revis writes. “Instead of letting him leave, though, she’d come to him…And Han didn’t know if he could let her go again.”

In the scene, Han feels that it’s now or never. With the Rebellion already planning for future battles, the scoundrel knows that war could separate him from Leia at any time. But even after Han asks Leia the question, Revis shows us that he’s also processing his own self doubt at light speed as he awaits the Princess’ answer.

“Han was sure the same questions flying through his mind were in hers as well. How many people were already discussing marriages and settling down with folk they’d only known in combat? It was a common enough thing — emotions ran high after battle, people felt the need to grasp at life when faced with the death of war. The flip side of fighting was loving, and there was a hell of a lot of energy that needed to be redirected somewhere,” Revis writes.

“This was the part where Han was supposed to tip his chin, laugh, say it was all a joke. But he didn’t. He didn’t flinch as he watched doubt cloud Leia’s face. He stood there, and he waited for her to realize the same truth he knew. They were better together.”

Of course, we all know how the scene must end before we’ve even read it: Leia says yes. The rest of the novel will cover everything leading up to the actual wedding, which also takes place in the Ewok village, as well as their honeymoon on a star cruiser called the Halcyon. (Yes, the same Halcyon that serves as the setting of that very expensive Star Wars hotel.)