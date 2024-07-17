Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 8 Review: The Finale

The glimpse of Darth Plagueis the Wise we see as Osha and The Stranger depart is a neat tease of what might be coming if the show continues. The Sith Rule of Two should come into play in an interesting way considering how the season ends, and Plagueis’ presence gives the story more weight, too, especially when you consider how his ability to create life via midi-chlorians might connect to Osha and Mae’s origins.

Mae’s escape from Sol’s ship and the ensuing asteroid belt chase was one of the highlights of the episode. The lighting, the camera angles, the movement…this thing was spectacular. There’s nothing particularly groundbreaking about the chase. It’s Star Wars 101 in a lot of ways. Big ship. Little ship. High speed. Deadly detritus dodging. But in a show that’s so freaking broody all the time, pops of action-movie energy like this are delightful.

What was just as delightful and utterly out of left field was the confrontation between Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) and Senator Rayencourt (David Harewood). This scene was fantastic! The actors created palpable tension in no time at all, and the Senate’s growing skepticism towards the Jedi Order was laid out clearly and poignantly. Jedi “bad seeds” are a long-running motif for the franchise, and all of that is foreshadowed here nicely. The bit about the Jedi controlling emotions seems like a tacked-on way to tie the scene into the main story, but otherwise it’s a win.

To the show’s credit, all of the characters converging on Brendok does feel more like a natural development than a contrived full-circle moment. Okay, maybe it’s a little stage-y, but there are cinematic touches that sell the poignancy of it all, like the female choir chants that invoke the dead witches who once lived in these now scorched halls.

The hand-to-hand combat between Osha and Mae is lightning fast and atypical of what we typically see in Star Wars movies and shows, and what’s really impressive is the technical feat of making it look like Amandla Stenberg is fighting a mirror image of herself. Because the effect is so convincing, it allows us to enjoy the frenetic fight choreography without distraction.

As if that fight wasn’t good enough, the lightsaber duel between Sol and The Stranger is the coolest thing to happen on the show. The close-quarters stuff is intense, the slow-mo shots are suspenseful, the choreography is unpredictable. And having Mae and Osha break up and ultimately end a fight between their respective masters just makes sense.