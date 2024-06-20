The Star Wars Games That Revolutionized Lightsaber Combat

The Anomalies

There are also those Star Wars titles out there that offer…quite bizarre forms of lightsaber combat. They aren’t traditional hack-and-slash entries, nor are they catered to the specifics of a lightsaber.

There are the titles that birthed The Old Republic era for example, like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003). With an eye on story and choice at all times, the developers opted for a turn-based system to define combat, which lacked speed and excitement. The highlights of those titles were more in the tactical decisions being made, as opposed to the mechanics and movements themselves. It was certainly a novel idea, but one that has not proven to be especially influential in terms of other Star Wars games outside that series. Looking across the wider array of games inspired by this universe will highlight some specific styles that boast far more control.

1998’s Star Wars Trilogy Arcade game is another interesting anomaly to analyze. That technically ambitious action game largely relied on rail-shooter gameplay but featured special lightsaber combat boss stages that put players in the middle of a duel. The hook was a joystick designed to mimic the feel of holding and swinging a lightsaber. It was a fantastic idea and an entertaining novelty, but it lacked the depth and technical refinements needed to make it much more than that. That style of lightsaber combat has rarely been replicated outside of some VR games (some of which aren’t official Star Wars games), but it was an evolution in how lightsabers were presented that would help pave the way for what was to come.

The Jedi Knight Series Boasted So Much Potential

The Jedi Knight series, largely starring Kyle Katarn, is a fascinating area of the franchise from the Star Wars Legends timeline which really prioritized its lightsaber action. While 1995’s Star Wars: Dark Forces largely focused on blaster abilities), Dark Forces II (1997) introduced a lightsaber that added a new dimension to the game but was clearly built around FPS design logic. It wasn’t until the release of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (2002) and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (2003) that LucasArts and Raven Software emphasized a more dynamic style of freeform lightsaber combat.

Players could utilize specific fighting styles, with fast, medium, and strong options varying gameplay. The stance of the character comes into play when trying to block, and the directional control system gives a better level of connection between the movement of the lightsaber and the controller itself. Being able to use the lightsaber in such dynamic ways was a revolutionary idea that has largely been abandoned by other games in the years since due to the level of skill it required from players. This was a less accessible style complete with a deep learning curve.

However, those who were able to master the basics quickly found many benefits to the system. The blades felt as if they had some weight to them and the damage settings made the lightsaber seem like it was truly a dangerous weapon. This is an early high point for lightsaber combat and a standout in the imaginative implementation of innovative ideas.