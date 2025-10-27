Star Wars Confirms Plans to Make Fan Favorite Character the First Knight of Ren

The Acolyte promised something tantalizing when it premiered on Disney+ last year. Star Wars fans had been waiting for a deep dive into the dying High Republic for a long time, and the series planned to deliver one over several seasons. Unfortunately, it was abruptly cancelled due to low ratings and budget overruns, so we’ll never get to see what it had in store.

Luckily, new revelations from The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte book reveal what many fans had already guessed after that huge finale cliffhanger: Qimir, a.k.a. The Stranger (Manny Jacinto), was set to be the first Knight of Ren.

The Stranger’s design and combat style, already reminiscent of Kylo Ren, definitely weren’t coincidences. Even his musical cues subtly borrowed from Kylo’s theme, sparking theories that The Acolyte was laying the groundwork for the Knights’ ancient origins. And those theories were absolutely right!

Here's the page from The Art of The Acolyte book where Leslye reveals that The Stranger was supposed to be the first Knight of Ren, in HD quality.

Showrunner Leslye Headland has confirmed that Qimir’s story would go on to echo through the Skywalker saga. “It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice,” she notes. “Following the Rule of Two – a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice – one way to keep it going it is if the Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives.”