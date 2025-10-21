Star Wars Blew Its Chance to Make a Steven Soderbergh Kylo Ren Movie

Even those hyped for the upcoming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu have to admit that things look bad for Star Wars right now. Yes, we just got the end of Andor, an incredibly urgent and complex piece of sci-fi storytelling that somehow spun out of the memberberry-riddled prequel Rogue One. But outside of that, it’s been a lot of disposable Disney+ shows and the inescapable shadow of the mess that was The Rise of Skywalker.

So, surely, if Adam Driver, easily one of the best actors of his generation, wanted to keep playing Kylo Ren, Disney would green light that thing immediately, right? Especially if he got Scott Z. Burns, writer of The Bourne Ultimatum and The Informant! to come up with a script, right? And especially if he got Steven Soderbergh—the guy who made Ocean’s Eleven and Erin Brockovich and Out of Sight—to direct, right? You would have to be an idiot not to get that movie made immediately!

Well, guess what kind of people are running Disney? Because according to Driver, that’s exactly what happened to what the actor told AP was “one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of.” Driver explained to the outlet that he “always was interested in doing another Star Wars,” so when Kathleen Kennedy asked him about it, he answered, “With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him.”

Upon Kennedy’s urging, Driver got Burns and Soderbergh on board for a movie set after the events of Rise of Skywalker. “It was called The Hunt for Ben Solo and it was really cool,” Driver revealed. “We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it.”