Star Wars? “I’ve Got a Life,” Says George Lucas

For Star Wars fans, George Lucas’ name will always be synonymous with galaxies far, far away. But more than a decade after selling Lucasfilm to Disney for $4.05 billion, Lucas has officially moved on from the juggernaut space opera media franchise. He’s unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In his lane. Focused. Flourishing, as the kids might say.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Lucas says he’s fully left Star Wars in Disney’s hands. “[They] took it over and they gave it their vision. That’s what happens.”

It might be bittersweet to hear Lucas describe stepping back from the saga he built, but he hasn’t retired from creating, he’s just shifted focus. “Of course I’ve moved past it. I mean, I’ve got a life. I’m building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies,” Lucas said as he discussed his current passion project, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

The museum’s 11-acre campus has cost over a billion dollars and is set to open its doors in 2026. Curated by Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, it aims to show how narrative art influences societies by shaping beliefs, communicating values, inspiring imagination, and creating communities.