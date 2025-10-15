Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is Now the Third Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Six years after its release, Disney has officially confirmed that the final cost of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has reached an eye-watering $593.7 million. This makes it the third most expensive film ever made, just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The figure, within Reylo kissing distance of $600 million, now includes total production costs. It’s a wild amount of money to spend on a film, albeit a blockbuster trilogy-capper, but it would arguably be easier to swallow if the movie had been, well, good (other opinions are available).

There are also plenty of caveats to the figure, and they’re detailed over at Forbes. Basically, thanks to a mix of U.K. tax incentives, staggered financial statement filings, and reduced time spent on post-production efforts like reshoots and editing, the movie may not have actually lost Disney money. However, we don’t really know if it made them much money either, as they tend to be tight-lipped about that kind of information.

A billion and change at the box office sounds like a decent profit on $593.7 million, but Forbes guesstimates that The Rise of Skywalker only scraped a $48.6 million profit there. Home entertainment and merch sales add some coins to the pot, but then marketing costs drain some away again.