Even After Everything, Rian Johnson Still Loves Star Wars

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is about how to let go of Star Wars. Not only did it infamously give us Luke Skywalker as a bitter old recluse and reject the idea that Rey mattered because of her bloodline, but it also insisted that the series was all about change. The Last Jedi makes that point most clearly when the spectral Yoda visits Luke and sets fire to the sacred Jedi texts. When Luke protests, insisting that he needs them to train Rey, Yoda responds with his typical, grammatically-unique wisdom. “We are what they grow beyond,” Yoda tells his fellow Jedi; “That is the true burden of every master.”

If there’s truth to Yoda’s statement, then The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson may not yet be a master, because he’s not ready to fully leave Star Wars behind. While promoting Wake Up Dead Man, the latest mystery movie starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Johnson refused to close the door on returning to the galaxy far, far away.

“That cog will be turning the rest of my life. I love Star Wars,” Johnson told Empire Magazine. “And if some day it makes sense to come back to it, for both of us, it would be the most wonderful thing in the world.”

On one hand, Johnson’s comments come as a surprise, given the divisive reception to The Last Jedi. For those who somehow avoided the internet for the past decade, a contingent of fans charged Johnson with insulting the franchise because Luke Skywalker wasn’t a perfect super warrior and because Leia flew through space, despite also giving the franchise some of its best visuals and taking the characters in surprising directions. Even the trainwreck that was The Rise of Skywalker, which reversed a lot of Johnson’s ideas but did so in the most narratively incoherent way possible, hasn’t completely dulled the criticisms.