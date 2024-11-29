Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law on His Shifty Star Wars Character: “Which of His Names Are Real?”
Jude Law is Jod Na Nawood. Or is he Crimson Jack? The actor teases his shifty Star Wars: Skeleton Crew protagonist.
As one of the great actors of our time, Jude Law contains multitudes. From his brilliant turn as Dr. Watson in the Sherlock Holmes films to stunning dramas from Closer and Cold Mountain to Gattaca and The Talented Mr. Ripley, Law is the rare performer who can use his Jedi mind trick of acting to convince us that he can be anyone.
As Skeleton Crew prepares for launch, we caught up with Law about his love of Star Wars, how he crafted his new role, and whether or not we can really trust Jod Na Nawood.
Seems like you’ve been primed for Star Wars since you did Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow in 2004. Have you been wanting to do Star Wars for a long time?
Jude Law: Yes, I suppose so! I grew up watching these films, and in fact, on reflection, it defined my experience of cinema-going because I was, prior to this, prior to seeing Star Wars, I was probably only watching 101 Dalmatians, The Rescuers, the animated Disney films, and then Star Wars came, and no one had seen anything like it. So, it had a profound effect, certainly on the youth of that time, and therefore sits in a very, very warm place, really in my memory and my heart.
There’s something almost classic and literary about your pirate character. For you, was this like stepping into The Count of Monte Cristo? Or Treasure Island?
Yeah, definitely. And those themes are there in the sort of piratical tone of the whole piece. This is why Star Wars is such a unique universe. You can layer all of those influences, and it somehow manages to sustain it. You look at the different varieties that have been [in Star Wars], the concepts that have been applied, and it just somehow always manages to absorb them and say, “Yeah, this holds.” That’s because, I think, in essence, it’s got this sort of fable at its heart, this purity. And, of course, the aesthetic is so robust. It’s an aesthetic that we all recognize and we all love and nerd out on. But again, it can hold a lot.
How much of Jude is in Jod?
I was taken by this idea of him being a different person to different people. He’s a survivor in a very desperate world, and he’s good at it. He’s quick-witted, and that leaves a lot to play with. But I always do this thing of going back and writing my own backstory. Where did he come from? Who is he? Just to give the character a sense of authenticity in my mind. So, I filled all of those blanks in and gave them to Jon and Chris, and they were like, “Yep, that fits.” And then, as we progressed, I got more confident in his skin. It was more a case of just nudging it a little further here and there. I think we were all on the same page pretty quickly. It was wonderful; he was full of such potential.
Can we trust this guy?
Which of his names are real? I can’t say. Not yet.
How long will you stay in the Star Wars universe? Will it be forever?
I mean, the ball’s in their court. It’s always about how one is perceived and taken, and I know they have all sorts of ideas. They’re incredibly creative teams. But, of course, I would come back. I would love that. I would love to step back into Jod’s boots.
This seems like the kind of Star Wars show that is rooted in the Star Wars you grew up with. Is that right?
This is very much a show for the whole family. That’s totally the hope. The concept is so smart, and it’s got those great ’80s influences, but there’s a lot of cross-pollination going on. The thing is, it’s really creating an authentic world. The kids are believable in that some have homes, and some have unhappy homes. Some are good at school, some are bad at school. And you know, they don’t all get on. Nonetheless, life is still innocent or full of fear, and yet awe-inspiring. This show is what youth is and what one hopes youth is full of. And then to take that and blast that into Star Wars, it’s just brilliant. I really hope parents who love this world get to sit alongside their kids and watch them discover it and enjoy it.
How hard is it to get that Force-hand gesture just right?
That’s the funny thing. So many elements of this world were so deeply familiar. To me, it was like second nature. I realized I’d been rehearsing for 40 years.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew hits Disney+ on Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 pm ET.