Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law on His Shifty Star Wars Character: “Which of His Names Are Real?”

There’s something almost classic and literary about your pirate character. For you, was this like stepping into The Count of Monte Cristo? Or Treasure Island?

Yeah, definitely. And those themes are there in the sort of piratical tone of the whole piece. This is why Star Wars is such a unique universe. You can layer all of those influences, and it somehow manages to sustain it. You look at the different varieties that have been [in Star Wars], the concepts that have been applied, and it just somehow always manages to absorb them and say, “Yeah, this holds.” That’s because, I think, in essence, it’s got this sort of fable at its heart, this purity. And, of course, the aesthetic is so robust. It’s an aesthetic that we all recognize and we all love and nerd out on. But again, it can hold a lot.

How much of Jude is in Jod?

I was taken by this idea of him being a different person to different people. He’s a survivor in a very desperate world, and he’s good at it. He’s quick-witted, and that leaves a lot to play with. But I always do this thing of going back and writing my own backstory. Where did he come from? Who is he? Just to give the character a sense of authenticity in my mind. So, I filled all of those blanks in and gave them to Jon and Chris, and they were like, “Yep, that fits.” And then, as we progressed, I got more confident in his skin. It was more a case of just nudging it a little further here and there. I think we were all on the same page pretty quickly. It was wonderful; he was full of such potential.

Can we trust this guy?

Which of his names are real? I can’t say. Not yet.