Skeleton Crew Just Inched Closer to Making a Major Star Wars Moment Canon

This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 1.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a loving nod to the adventure movies of the 1980s, feeling right at home in the era that Star Wars really started to hit its stride. But it turns out that the nostalgia for this time goes beyond the look and feel of the series or the callbacks you might expect. Series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford not only paid homage to A New Hope through the show’s opening sequence, but they also hid an Easter egg from the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special in episode 1.

The Star Wars Holiday Special was broadcast once on CBS on November 17, 1978 only to never see the light of day again after that, unless you were fortunate enough to record the special on VHS or have managed to stumble across a bootleg copy on YouTube. Despite featuring the original cast from A New Hope, the Holiday Special is viewed as corny and embarrassing by many (including George Lucas) and generally isn’t considered to be canon. Skeleton Crew, however, may have just changed that.

The primary premise of the Star Wars Holiday Special, if one can be pinned down, is that Chewbacca and Han Solo are going back to Kashyyyk to celebrate the holiday Life Day with Chewbacca’s family. Once Chewie and Han get there, there’s a scene where Chewie’s son Lumpy is watching a hologram of some kind of space circus performance. If you look closely in episode 1 of Skeleton Crew, you’ll see that Neel’s family is watching the same hologram…or at least one incredibly similar.