Skeleton Crew: Exclusive Inside Look at Star Wars’ Love Letter to ’80s Adventure Films

“If we’re talking about ’80s movies, I feel like every single one of them is somehow the inspiration,” Watts says of the ’80s vibe in Skeleton Crew. “We were so immersed in that world that you can’t help it. We’re never consciously referencing any of that stuff. It just is part of our DNA.”

Best known to genre fans as the director of the last three Spider-Man films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Watts clearly gets what makes a geek heart beat faster but also what simply makes good stories work. Along with Christopher Ford—the screenwriter on Spider-Man: Homecoming—the pair aimed to do what anyone tries to do with a new Star Wars project these days: make it seem different, yet familiar.

Haters have been moaning for years now that new Star Wars products either rely too much on nostalgia or, paradoxically, don’t have enough respect for the original movies. Skeleton Crew smartly sidesteps much of these conversations simply because a ton of its nostalgia fuel doesn’t come from obvious sources.

For the Love of Adventure

While some of the early press around Skeleton Crew has focused on the movie being a Goonies-style adventure set in the faraway Star Wars galaxy, Ford is quick to point out that some deeper cuts, like the 1985 film Explorers, were equally influential on Skeleton Crew, and that’s because of the pure love of the fantasy they tried to craft. In short, the demographic for Skeleton Crew is, in their minds, themselves.

“We didn’t go into this trying to write an AI prompt of combining cool things,” Ford says. “We just were trying to write a good story, and these are the things that have been drummed into our imaginations.”

Among their cinematic influences for Skeleton Crew, Watts and Ford cite various films produced by Amblin in the ’80s—the studio most famous for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, but perhaps more relevantly, The Goonies, Gremlins, and Young Sherlock Holmes. But just because the show focuses on children, that doesn’t mean the stakes are low. If anything, the innocence and naiveté of the kids make the tension even greater. In the second episode, when the gang finds itself on what can only be described as a pirate spaceport, you’re genuinely concerned that something horrible is going to happen.