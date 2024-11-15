Andor Season 2 Will Deliver a Star Wars Original Trilogy Era Moment Not in the Movies

Both the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance have called a few different planets and moons home over the course of Star Wars’ history, and yet Yavin 4 continues to be the best of them all. Finding somewhere safe outside the purview of a fascistic government can’t be an easy task, but Rebels somehow keep finding their way to the jungle moon of the gas giant Yavin Prime. We first see this moon in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope as the home base of the Rebel Alliance and again in Rogue One. Though we’ve yet to see how or why the Rebels came to settle on Yavin, Andor season 2 might just give us some insight into how this Rebel base came to be.

Series creator Tony Gilroy told Empire Magazine that there will be a return to Yavin this season. “I mean, we have to end up in Yavin, right? So, we’ll tell the story of Yavin. No one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it.”

Settling on a planet like Hoth, as the Rebel Alliance does in The Empire Strikes Back, makes logistical sense. It has a harsh, unforgiving, frozen surface, which makes it less likely for there to be Empire-sympathizers hidden on the planet and it makes it less likely for random ships to show up and find them. Obviously, we know that this logic wasn’t totally foolproof as the Empire does find them, but it makes more sense, in some ways, to make a home base on a planet like this than it does on Yavin 4.

But we can’t fault the Rebels for choosing Yavin 4 as their first major base either. From what we’ve seen of it thus far, Yavin is a gorgeous place. It’s lush and green and inviting. It does make sense that Rebel leaders would want to settle on a place that kind of feels like a vacation destination – probably makes for a nice little morale boost.