Star Wars Just Brought Back a Classic Original Trilogy Era Character to Disney+

This Star Wars article contains spoilers for Skeleton Crew.

We already knew Jude Law’s shifty Star Wars character would go by many names on Skeleton Crew. In an interview for Den of Geek magazine, he even teased he couldn’t tell us “which of his names are real” and which his pirate rogue has simply made up to further his agenda. In episode 3, he introduces himself as Jod Na Nawood to the kids, but we quickly learn from another pirate (played by Alfred Molina) that he’s also the disgraced Captain Silvo, who was stripped of command by the other pirates in the first episode. Yet, that’s not the biggest reveal of all when it comes to the character’s identity.

When Jod takes Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB to see Kh’ymm, the owl lady voiced by Alia Shawkat calls him Crimson Jack and warns the kids that they shouldn’t trust him. While it’s fairly obvious that Jod isn’t to be trusted, there’s more to the Crimson Jack name than you might think. In fact, longtime Star Wars fans who grew up reading the classic Marvel comics in the late 1970s have heard this name before.

Yes, Crimson Jack also happens to be the name of a pirate from the old Legends continuity. Notably, the character made his debut in Star Wars #7 by Roy Thomas and Howard Chaykin, the first Marvel issue with an original story, as the first six issues in the series adapted A New Hope into comic book form. That means that Crimson Jack was one of the first Expanded Universe characters in Star Wars history, even predating those introduced in Alan Dean Foster’s Splinter of the Mind’s Eye, the first EU novel ever published, by a few months. In other words, that’s a big Star Wars name Law is carrying on his shoulders.