The Mandalorian & Grogu Brings Back a Forgotten Star Wars Movie Character

Well, this is unexpected: Jeremy Allen White, who stars in The Bear as a tortured chef with anger issues named Carmy, is set to voice Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt, in The Mandalorian & Grogu. This was first reported by industry scooper Jeff Sneider on The Kristian Harloff Show before being corroborated by several trades, including Variety. We highly doubt anyone had this latest casting on their 2024 Star Wars bingo board.

While Rotta the Hutt, canonically nicknamed “Stinky,” isn’t exactly a household name these days, he is technically a blast from the franchise’s big-screen past, specifically from the 2008 The Clone Wars animated movie that launched the popular series of the same name. In fact, he’s the MacGuffin of the film—when the Separatists kidnap Rotta in order to convince the Hutts to join their side of the war, it’s up to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano to retrieve the little Hutt and return him to Jabba on Tatooine. After confrontations with classic dark-side baddies Count Dooku and Asajj Ventress, as well as a few CG animated battles, the heroes succeed in getting Stinky to safety.

But what does this all mean for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Well, you have to look at when the movie takes place on the Star Wars timeline and what’s happened in the decades since that Clone Wars adventure.

The Mandalorian & Grogu presumably takes place after the events of the Disney+ series that first launched Din Djarin and Baby Yoda into stardom. So, around five years after Return of the Jedi. Wookieepedia says that Rotta was born around 24-22 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), while The Mandalorian & Grogu will likely take place around 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), which means we’ll meet an older Rotta in the upcoming film.