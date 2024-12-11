Skeleton Crew: At Attin Could Have a Major Tie to Star Wars History

“The Great Work” that everyone on At Attin refers to is reminiscent of a term from the High Republic era. The “Great Works” were a group of projects set into motion by the Galactic Republic under the guidance of Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh, some of which included the Starlight Beacon – a massive space station on the galaxy’s frontier, the construction of communications relays throughout the galaxy, and other technological advancements.

While there is little doubt that At Attin is a planet, there is a small possibility that it could be some kind of space station. As a few Reddit users have pointed out, we haven’t seen what At Attin looks like from space yet. When the ship launches into space from the surface, we just see the ship go on and on. It’s also evident that the ship they find has been buried for quite a while. We now know that the Barrier seems to be natural and made of nebulous gases rather than something man-made, but that doesn’t mean something man-made can’t still be hidden within it.

But regardless of At Attin’s physical state, it feels like the place is some kind of social experiment that was lost to time, forgotten about in one war or another. This absolutely seems like the kind of place a Supreme Chancellor would create as part of a “Great Works” initiative for some noble or selfish reason, only for its true purpose to be long forgotten after centuries of solitude.

The Republic was obviously involved with this place at some point. Wim has republic credits. The children know stories of the Jedi and Sith as well as the existence of other planets, they just aren’t aware of the galaxy’s most recent events. What we don’t know is exactly when At Attin was fully cut off from the outside world and how long they’ve been on their own.

At Attin could simply have been created as a place to safeguard some of the Republic’s monetary resources, hence the rumors of “eternal treasure” and it being a “jewel” of the Old Republic. It also could have been created or founded in a time of great conflict as a way to keep the Republic and its ideals alive. There could be old records there that the planet is tasked with protecting – hence the number of adults with jobs in data management.

The answer to At Attin’s purpose and location seems to lie in the past. Just how far in the past has yet to be revealed, but it looks like the High Republic is a good place to start.