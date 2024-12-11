Skeleton Crew: At Attin Could Have a Major Tie to Star Wars History
At Attin is Skeleton Crew's biggest mystery thus far, and thankfully episode 3 has given us some clues about where to look next.
This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 3.
If you’ve tuned in to the first three episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, then you’ve likely been wondering what the heck is up with At Attin, the mysterious planet Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) are from. The outside world seems to regard this place as nothing more than an old pirate’s tale about a planet of eternal treasure, making it difficult for the children to find their way back home. Thankfully, they’ve found some answers thanks to Jod Na Nawood a.k.a. Crimson Jack’s (Jude Law) friend Kh’ymm and her library outpost, but even more clues could potentially be found as far back as the High Republic era.
We’ve known from the beginning of the series that At Attin was a little…odd. The planet appears idyllic and suburban, but the pressure placed on the children to ace a career placement test at such a young age, the emphasis on the Barrier and how forbidden it is to cross it, and the importance of the Great Work above all else have all felt suspiciously totalitarian for a place that’s supposedly part of the Republic.
And At Attin was part of the Republic, at some point. It turns out that At Attin is rumored to be the last surviving “Jewel of the Old Republic,” one of several planets that were once hidden away from the rest of the galaxy. Whether or not this is the Old Republic a.k.a. the original Republic from the era of the New Sith Wars or Kh’ymm is simply referring to a period of the Republic before the New Republic has yet to be determined, but regardless it seems like At Attin has been on its own for a long time.
“The Great Work” that everyone on At Attin refers to is reminiscent of a term from the High Republic era. The “Great Works” were a group of projects set into motion by the Galactic Republic under the guidance of Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh, some of which included the Starlight Beacon – a massive space station on the galaxy’s frontier, the construction of communications relays throughout the galaxy, and other technological advancements.
While there is little doubt that At Attin is a planet, there is a small possibility that it could be some kind of space station. As a few Reddit users have pointed out, we haven’t seen what At Attin looks like from space yet. When the ship launches into space from the surface, we just see the ship go on and on. It’s also evident that the ship they find has been buried for quite a while. We now know that the Barrier seems to be natural and made of nebulous gases rather than something man-made, but that doesn’t mean something man-made can’t still be hidden within it.
But regardless of At Attin’s physical state, it feels like the place is some kind of social experiment that was lost to time, forgotten about in one war or another. This absolutely seems like the kind of place a Supreme Chancellor would create as part of a “Great Works” initiative for some noble or selfish reason, only for its true purpose to be long forgotten after centuries of solitude.
The Republic was obviously involved with this place at some point. Wim has republic credits. The children know stories of the Jedi and Sith as well as the existence of other planets, they just aren’t aware of the galaxy’s most recent events. What we don’t know is exactly when At Attin was fully cut off from the outside world and how long they’ve been on their own.
At Attin could simply have been created as a place to safeguard some of the Republic’s monetary resources, hence the rumors of “eternal treasure” and it being a “jewel” of the Old Republic. It also could have been created or founded in a time of great conflict as a way to keep the Republic and its ideals alive. There could be old records there that the planet is tasked with protecting – hence the number of adults with jobs in data management.
The answer to At Attin’s purpose and location seems to lie in the past. Just how far in the past has yet to be revealed, but it looks like the High Republic is a good place to start.
New episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+, culminating with the finale on January 14.