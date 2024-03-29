Star Wars: Asajj Ventress’ Return Sets Up an Even Bigger Mystery

Flesh from The Sleeper was used by the Nightsisters for generations in order to create the Water of Life, which helped young sisters tap into their potential as well as heal injured Nightsisters, even bringing back the recently slain. Some fans speculate that when Vos killed The Sleeper, its essence likely fused with the waters of Dathomir – the same waters where Ventress was laid to rest in.

Guys. Quinlan brought Ventress back to life when he killed the Sleeper on Dathomir. The thing that turned him to the Dark Side was the thing that brought her back to life. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/94FnmzIihe — Duchess of Darksaber Light (@DarksaberLight) March 27, 2024

I just read the book but I can’t remember. Did The Sleeper die in the same pool that Ventress was submerged in at the end of Dark Disciple? Parts of The Sleeper’s body blended with that water created the Water of Life. Could that whole pool be “water of life” now? 🧐 — ReadStarWars (Victor) (@readstarwars) March 28, 2024

It makes sense that Ventress didn’t come back as a zombie, which is how resurrection via Nightsister magick usually works, not only because of her strong connection to the Force but because this version of the Water of Life may have been more potent. She has the faintest of scars on her face, indicating that her revival may have taken some time. Who knows how long she may have spent in those waters before coming back to life.

This potential connection to The Sleeper makes her appearance in The Bad Batch even more important to her entire arc, because we get to see her use the Force to tame a massive beast, as Vos did. Only this time, she’s tapping into the light rather than the dark side. That scene at the end of the episode “The Harbinger” shows just how much Ventress has grown since last we saw her. Where she would have previously chosen to slay the monster, this time she chooses to connect with it and handle the situation peacefully.

//#TheBadBatch SPOILERS⚠️⚠️⚠️

The creature Ventress faced gave me Dark Disciple vibes when she had Quinlan face The Sleeper on Dathomir. They kind of Parallel one another in the way Quinlan embraces the darkside to kill it as she embraces the light to calm it. pic.twitter.com/5xx0NhyGii — Echo SillyGoose Domino 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@BlueRecon17) March 27, 2024

In Dark Disciple the first lesson Ventress gives Vos is to kill a snake with the Force. But here she tells Omega to peacefully connect with nature and she even calms down a giant creature. She's come so far from her old Sith ways and found her own path ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Igdm6x1oKo — Lalo The Bad Batch/Shōgun‼️ (@clonehumor) March 27, 2024

There are some fans who are upset that The Bad Batch didn’t immediately address how exactly Ventress came back to life after being laid to rest by Vos on Dathomir. However, leaving things unanswered beyond a vague and mysterious “I’ve got a few lives left” reply as she leaves the Bad Batch behind isn’t a bad thing.

The Bad Batch isn’t Ventress’ story. “Harbinger” is about Omega and the others learning why the Empire is after her and deciding what to do with that knowledge, not about why and how Ventress has somehow returned. Ventress’ story is obviously complimentary to Omega’s, as they’ve both had bad people seek them out for their potential, but that doesn’t mean that this episode owes us a force-fed explanation right off the bat.

Talking with StarWars.com, executive producer and head writer for The Bad Batch, Jennifer Corbett, explains, “How she survived will be revealed in future content, but for this story, we were thrilled to include her and explore her unique connection to, and compassion for, Omega.”