Ahsoka’s Blade of Talzin Has a Darker Star Wars History Than You’d Expect
The Blade of Talzin is more than just a dope Nightsister sword, it has a major connection to The Clone War era of Star Wars.
This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.
Ever since the Nightsisters of Dathomir first appeared in canon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, they have been the epitome of “if evil, why cool?” Their Dark Magick and witchy Force powers have long made them formidable opponents of the Jedi and those who would dare cross them. During the Clone Wars, they caught the ire of Count Dooku after he betrayed Asajj Ventress, and were mostly wiped out by General Grievous and the Separatist army.
Dathomir’s Great Mother Talzin survived, however, and reappeared sometime after on the Bardottan moon Zardossa Stix. To try to regain her power, she creates a cult of followers that help her kidnap people to absorb the Living Force from unsuspecting victims. One of those potential victims is the Bardottan Queen Julia, whose people distrust the Jedi despite their Force-sensitivity. Julia is also a close friend of Jar Jar Binks, who she calls to investigate the cult before her disappearance.
Mace Windu tags along on this mission, and works with Jar Jar to rescue Julia and stop Mother Talzin from absorbing her essence into a magical Nightsister orb. During their climactic battle, Talzin creates a blade from her Magick that can withstand Lightsaber attacks just as Beskar does. Even though Talzin ultimately loses and disappears when the life-force-containing orb explodes, it’s still a cool fight that proves the Nightsisters’ skills as Force-wielders.
With Mother Talzin now gone and the few survivors of the Dathomir massacre scattered throughout the galaxy, there’s little hope that the Nightsisters will be able to come back into power as they once were. That is, until Lady Morgan Elsbeth hears the calls of Peridea’s Great Mothers after the fall of the Empire.
As one of the few survivors of Dathomir, Morgan’s hatred has long fueled her. During the Empire’s reign, she pillaged and plundered many planets in the name of the Empire. However, upon hearing the call of the Great Mothers, she realizes that not only can she bring back the Heir to the Empire, but she can also bring back her people.
While the Great Mothers appear to be the only living Nightsisters on Peridea, they convince Thrawn to help them bring back what looks like hundreds of Nightsister corpses that they can bring back to life with their Magick. In exchange for her loyalty and dedication to bringing her sisters home, the Great Mothers gifted Morgan with the Blade of Talzin to help her fight off Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka season finale.
Like the Beskar spear she used to fight Ahsoka in The Mandalorian, this blade helps Morgan hold her own against the former Jedi, for a time at least. Morgan doesn’t get to wield the Blade of Talzin for long, but her sacrifice gives her sisters the chance to be reborn in another galaxy.
The Blade of Talzin is just another example of how cool and interesting the powers of the Nightsisters are. They may consistently ally with the “bad guys” of Star Wars, but it’s hard not to admire their sisterhood and dedication to each other. Using the Force to conjure blades and resurrect the dead is just the beginning of what the Nightsisters can do, and hopefully we’ll get to see more of them if Ahsoka returns for another season.
All episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are streaming now on Disney+.