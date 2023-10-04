Ahsoka’s Blade of Talzin Has a Darker Star Wars History Than You’d Expect

With Mother Talzin now gone and the few survivors of the Dathomir massacre scattered throughout the galaxy, there’s little hope that the Nightsisters will be able to come back into power as they once were. That is, until Lady Morgan Elsbeth hears the calls of Peridea’s Great Mothers after the fall of the Empire.

As one of the few survivors of Dathomir, Morgan’s hatred has long fueled her. During the Empire’s reign, she pillaged and plundered many planets in the name of the Empire. However, upon hearing the call of the Great Mothers, she realizes that not only can she bring back the Heir to the Empire, but she can also bring back her people.

While the Great Mothers appear to be the only living Nightsisters on Peridea, they convince Thrawn to help them bring back what looks like hundreds of Nightsister corpses that they can bring back to life with their Magick. In exchange for her loyalty and dedication to bringing her sisters home, the Great Mothers gifted Morgan with the Blade of Talzin to help her fight off Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka season finale.

Like the Beskar spear she used to fight Ahsoka in The Mandalorian, this blade helps Morgan hold her own against the former Jedi, for a time at least. Morgan doesn’t get to wield the Blade of Talzin for long, but her sacrifice gives her sisters the chance to be reborn in another galaxy.

The Blade of Talzin is just another example of how cool and interesting the powers of the Nightsisters are. They may consistently ally with the “bad guys” of Star Wars, but it’s hard not to admire their sisterhood and dedication to each other. Using the Force to conjure blades and resurrect the dead is just the beginning of what the Nightsisters can do, and hopefully we’ll get to see more of them if Ahsoka returns for another season.