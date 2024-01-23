Star Wars Just Brought a Beloved Clone Wars Character Back from the Dead for Disney+

What?! That’s where all of us Star Wars fans are at after watching the trailer for The Bad Batch season 4, which reveals that Asajj Ventress is ALIVE. What the heck is happening in the galaxy far, far away?

Remember: the fan-favorite The Clone Wars Nightsister villain was a staple of that TV series…until she was killed offscreen during the show’s long hiatus, in the pages of the novel Dark Disciple by Christie Golden. In that 2015 novel, Asajj, operating as more of an anti-hero than a straight up dark sider, sacrificed herself to save the man she loved, the rogue Jedi Quinlan Vos, from Count Dooku. At the end of the book, Asajj is returned to the waters of Dathomir, where the Nightsisters lay the dead to rest.

Here’s the problem: this all happened during the Clone Wars era, some time before the events of Revenge of the Sith. Which is why it’s so jarring to see Asajj back in The Bad Batch season 4, which follows the adventures of a group of rogue clone troopers after Revenge of the Sith and the rise of the Empire.

So how is Asajj back from the dead? The short answer is that we don’t know and the new Bad Batch and the team behind the show isn’t offering up any explanations just yet, although they did try to reassure confused fans that it would all make sense in the end.