The Star Wars Character That Needs to Be in Ahsoka Season 2

In Fallen Order, which is set in 14 BBY or roughly 5 years after Revenge of the Sith, the game’s protagonist Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) meets Merrin on Dathomir, where she had been mostly living alone since the massacre. Shortly after Order 66, the former Jedi Taron Malicos crash landed on the planet and manipulated Merrin into believing that the Jedi were responsible for the death of her people so that she would teach him Nightsister magick. Because of this, she was initially antagonistic toward Kestis when he arrived years later.

Once she realized that Malicos had manipulated her and that she and Kestis had more in common than she thought, she decided to partner with the young Jedi on his quest to help Force-Sensitive youth evade capture by the Empire. She has since become a force for good in the galaxy, using her powers to try and stop the Empire from doing what was done to her people.

Merrin’s last canon appearance in Survivor takes place five years later in 9 BBY or roughly 4 years before the events of Andor and Star Wars: Rebels. Though we don’t yet know what happens to her or Kestis between the end of Survivor and the era of the New Republic, there is still a chance that Merrin could have survived the fall of the Empire and subsequent battles.

When we last left Merrin, she and Kestis had taken in Kata, the daughter of Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal), a former ally who betrayed them in an effort to try and protect her. She and Kestis had also begun to develop a romantic relationship, despite their best efforts to try and ignore their feelings for each other to focus on the greater good of the galaxy.

Bringing Merrin into Ahsoka season 2 wouldn’t be that challenging. For starters, her voice actor, Tina Ivlev, also did performance capture and serves as the face model for the character in the game. Though recasting is always a possibility when bringing characters to live-action from a different medium, Ivlev is close to the same age that Merrin would be in the New Republic era and has already done a great job of bringing this character to life.

Merrin would also be a great contrast to the Nightsisters we saw last season. Elsbeth and Merrin were greatly influenced by the same tragedy, but whereas Merrin decided to help others avoid the fate of her people, Elsbeth seemed to do the opposite. Fueled by anger, Elsbeth became a warlord that used the Empire as a means to destroy planets and subjugate people for their resources. She also wasn’t afraid of allying with someone like Thrawn if it meant bringing her ancestors back from Peridea and resurrecting the Nightsisters of Dathomir.