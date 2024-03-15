Star Wars Finally Delivers a Clone Wars Reunion First Set Up 9 Years Ago

Years after this encounter, we’ll next see Rex, Wolffe, and another member of Rex’s clone team, Gregor, in Rebels, living on the planet Seelo. This merry band of elder clones have retired, and are doing their best to stay off the Empire’s radar. But at the behest of Ahsoka Tano, a close friend and ally of Rex’s, the Spectres are sent to seek out Rex and his potential knowledge of Outer Rim planets suitable for a Rebel homebase. Rex is more than eager to help out Ahsoka’s allies, but Wolffe isn’t so sure. Wolffe is afraid that helping the Rebels will bring unnecessary attention their way, and threaten the quiet existence they’ve cultivated for themselves.

Unfortunately, Wolffe’s fears get the better of him, and he lets the Empire know of the Spectres’ presence on Seelo. He believes he’s trying to protect Rex and Gregor by warning the Empire, but he doesn’t realize just how badly he’s betrayed Rex until it’s too late. Rex ultimately forgives him, but the two are once again on different paths. Rex joins the Rebellion against the Empire while Wolffe and Gregor stay behind on Seelo.

However, Wolffe does redeem himself a couple years later when he joins in Spectres’ mission to liberate Lothal from the Empire. The mission is a success in the end, but Wolffe gives his life for the Rebel cause.

The brief interaction between Wolffe and Rex in The Bad Batch is the start of that journey for Wolffe. At this point in the timeline, it’s clear that Wolffe hasn’t been able to shake the Empire’s conditioning as well as Rex has, but his willingness to let them go shows he’s not totally lost to them either.

Hopefully this isn’t the last time we see Wolffe in The Bad Batch. If Rex and Clone Force 99 truly want to take on Hemlock and his secret facility on Tantiss, they’re going to need all the help they can get.