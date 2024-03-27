Star Wars Confirms the Bad Batch Change We All Feared

This Star Wars: The Bad Batch article contains spoilers.

Clone Trooper Echo may not have been created as a member of Clone Force 99, but that didn’t stop them from accepting him as one of their own after his rescue from the Separatists during the Clone Wars. But with the rise of the Empire and their growing mistreatment of clones, enhanced and otherwise, Echo decided to leave Clone Force 99 in season 2 of The Bad Batch to join Rex’s squad of resistance fighters. Of course, that didn’t stop fans from hoping he would eventually return to this motley found family, especially after the loss of Tech. Unfortunately, the official Star Wars website has finally confirmed that Echo’s leave of absence from the Bad Batch is permanent.

His character description now reads, “Echo, formerly of the 501st and the Bad Batch, has joined his old friend Captain Rex on a new mission to help his clone brothers.” And while this change isn’t unexpected, as the show has been pretty clear about Echo being a member of Rex’s team now, that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t saddened by the website making this official.

This is like Zayn leaving one direction all over again https://t.co/HD1TyaTDxp — BB 🫧 misses Tech (@StarWarsBean) March 25, 2024

Echo has been doing his own thing with Rex for a while, but some fans expected that he would eventually return to them, even if it was in retirement. He even popped up earlier in season to temporarily work alongside the Batch once again while they were searching for the secret location of Tantiss Base. But it turned out to be just that: a temporary team up before heading off on a new mission for Rex’s resistance group. Knowing what Echo has been through, and what the Empire is now doing to other clones, it makes sense that he would want to fight to liberate them just as Rex and the Bad Batch did for him.