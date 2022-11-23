Star Wars Fans React to Andor Finale
Andor season 1 has come to a close. Here's what Star Wars fans have to say about the explosive season finale...
This Star Wars: Andor article contains spoilers.
Twelve episodes later, Cassian is at a crossroads on Andor. After murdering two Pre-Mor officers and fleeing capture on Ferrix, things haven’t gotten any easier for our protagonist. Although he hoped to enjoy an extended vacation on the party planet of Niamos after pulling off the heist on Aldhani, he soon witnesses firsthand the terrible atrocities being committed by the Empire under the galaxy’s very nose in the prison on Narkina 5. It’s no surprise that in the season finale, Cassian decides that simply running and surviving is no longer enough. It’s time to take the fight to the Empire.
Star Wars fans waited 10 long weeks for that final scene between Rebel leader Luthen Rael and Cassian, who finally accepted his destiny as the freedom fighter we already know he’ll become. We’re four in-universe years away from Cassian’s ultimate sacrifice at the end of Rogue One, but we can finally see the way there. With Cassian asking Luthen to bring him into the fold, the fledgling Rebellion has just gained one of its best spies.
But Cassian’s choice was just the cherry on top of a jam-packed episode of Andor. As the end of “Daughter of Ferrix” teased, all the major factions converged on Cassian’s home world for one final showdown. Dedra Meero and the Empire are torturing Bix and others on Ferrix in the hopes of finally discovering the true identity of the mysterious “Axis” (aka Luthen). Meanwhile, the Rebels are also staking out the planet for any sign of Cassian, who they plan to eliminate before the ISB can catch and torture him into revealing Luthen’s role in the Aldhani attack. As both parties expect, Cassian does return to Ferrix to say one final goodbye to his adoptive mother Maarva, who passed away off-screen in last week’s episode. Inevitable chaos soon ensues.
Maarva has one last surprise for the Empire, courtesy of a recording stored in B2 that urges the people of Ferrix stand up and fight their oppressors. This sparks a riot and all hell breaks loose. Stormtroopers open fire on the crowd, while Dedra almost sees her own life cut short, but she survives thanks to Syril, who is also on Ferrix searching for Cassian.
While all this is happening on the ground, Cassian is busy infiltrating the Imperial command center on the planet in order to rescue Bix. They eventually escape and Cassian helps Bix and the rest of his loved ones find a ship to go off-world before the Empire can catch them. But Cassian’s not going with them. As Luthen said earlier this season, it’s time to “fight these bastards.”
The Andor finale ties up plenty of loose ends (including in a surprise post-credits scene), while setting up a few storylines for the second season: what’s next for Cassian, the newest Rebel operative joining Luthen’s team of secret agents? Will Syril get the power and authority he hungers for now that he’s proven himself to be a useful ally for Dedra? Will all these disparate Rebel cells spread out across the galaxy finally come together to form the Rebel Alliance? And will Mon Mothma ever solve her banking issues?
We’ll have to wait a while for those answers. For now, here’s what Star Wars fans thought of the season finale…
Star Wars: Andor is streaming now on Disney+. Season 2 is now filming.