Andor’s Anto Kreegyr Just Set Up a Classic Star Wars Trick

So the table seems set for a Rebel defeat in next week’s season finale. But does that mean we’ll actually get to watch this disaster play out on screen, or is Anto simply canon fodder meant to be killed off-screen to push the story forward for the other characters? With the Star Wars show recently adding Hollwyood A-lister Andy Serkis to its ranks, casting another big name as Kreegyr would be one hell of a send-off for season one. Instead, we’ve heard nothing about who could be playing him, while a reveal of his face via hologram didn’t look like anyone we knew.

By the looks of it, Anto Kreegyr could actually turn out to be the oldest plot device in the Star Wars storytelling playbook: a MacGuffin.

In essence, a MacGuffin is any object or character in a story whose sole purpose is to trigger the plot and/or drive it forward but is insignificant in itself. For example, in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, the MacGuffin is the money Marion steals — it’s the object that leads the characters to Norman Bates’ hotel but the cash itself doesn’t end up being all that important once the slashing begins. George Lucas, being a student of classic cinema, put the MacGuffin to very good use in 1977’s A New Hope, which sees multiple parties searching for R2-D2 because of the secret plans he’s carrying. Artoo is what leads Luke to Obi-Wan, to finally escape Tatooine, to the Death Star, and ultimately into that X-wing cockpit in the third act.

Unsurprisingly, since the success of the original film, Star Wars has returned to this plot device again and again over the years, most recently in the Sequel Trilogy. There’s the map to Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens, the master codebreaker in The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker has the Sith wayfinder and Ochi’s dagger. Star Wars even came full circle in 2016 when Rogue One featured yet another group of heroes chasing Death Star plans. Andor itself has also referenced another IP’s MacGuffin in the form of what appears to be Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’s Sankara Stones in Luthen’s Coruscant collection.

Now it’s the show’s turn to chase its own MacGuffin. As we head into the finale, Kreegyr is at the center of several characters’ stories: Luthen and Saw are in damage control mode ahead of the raid on Spellhaus, while the ISB wants to catch Cassian and is torturing Bix in the hope of proving that Anto is the mysterious Axis. Quite the reputation for someone we’ve never met and who could end up dying in between episodes.

Truth be told, it would be a shame if we don’t get a bombastic Andor finale at Spellhaus — especially after the show teased those X-wings sitting in Saw’s camp and we watched Luthen take on that Imperial cruiser with the Fondor — but it would also be in keeping with Star Wars tradition if Kreegyr himself didn’t turn out to be an important player in the story and instead just served to keep the other characters moving. As Luthen would undoubtedly say, even if Kreegyr dies off-screen, he will have played his part.