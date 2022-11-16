Star Wars Addresses Andor’s Lower Viewership

New Star Wars releases, whether on the big screen or on TV, have long commanded the attention of a huge audience who want to know what’s next for the galaxy far, far away. But there are hints that the audience may be dwindling ever so slightly, at least when it comes to the latest series currently airing on Disney+. While ratings metrics are not an exact science in the age of streaming, especially when streamers themselves decline to share official viewership numbers, there are a few telling statistics that show Andor hasn’t quite found as big an audience as its predecessors.

Unlike The Mandalorian and other chart-topping Disney+ offerings, Andor has largely trailed behind its streaming competitors, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings, although that metric only tracks TV viewing and not folks who watch streaming series on laptops and other mobile devices. Still, Nielsen shows how Andor struggled to rise up the list of top streaming shows in the US in October. And as pointed out by IndieWire, audience demand for Andor may also be down from other Star Wars shows. Parrot Analytics, which uses a proprietary software to track online chatter on social media and elsewhere about current movies and TV shows, claims there isn’t as much audience demand in the US for Andor as some of its contemporaries. In fact, demand for Andor is on par with the current offseason discussion around The Mandalorian, a show that hasn’t been on for almost two years (although its possible the upcoming third season helped boost those numbers).

Now, Andor‘s viewership numbers would certainly not be anything to cry about for most series. It has remained in the top 10 most watched original streaming shows in the Nielsen ratings throughout its run, but when you’re dealing with a juggernaut like Star Wars, it’s always go big or go home. The fact that Andor is not leading the pack is a disappointment for Disney.

That might help explain why Disney has decided to give Andor a wider release going into Thanksgiving weekend in the US. The studio announced on Monday that the first two episodes of Andor will now also air across its cable networks and its other big streaming service. Here’s the schedule of when non-Disney+ subscribers will be able to get a taste of what Andor has to offer: