Andor: Kino Loy’s Huge Star Wars Moment and What It Could Mean for Season 2

By the end of “One Way Out,” it really seems like Kino has finally earned his freedom, taking over the base with his fellow prisoners so that they can all escape. But when he reaches the top of the facility alongside Cassian, Melshi, and the rest, Kino confirms the heartbreaking truth about the watery depths below that are all that stand between him and a new lease on life: he can’t swim. It’s a cruel twist of fate, and before Cassian can help, he is pushed into the ocean, and Kino is seemingly left behind forever.

“One Way Out” ends with Cassian and Melshi on the beaches of Narkina 5 while Imperial patrol ships hover in the background, presumably hunting down escapees. The Empire has clearly learned of the escape and has sent backup, which means the prison will likely be seized again quickly. Unsurprisingly, this seemingly ambiguous ending to Kino’s story has left some heartbroken fans wondering what happened next to our favorite shift leader.

#Andor spoilers

ILL HELP YOU SWIM KINO pic.twitter.com/kMQlku2M0Z — sabine ☽☾ 57 | ANDOR SPOILERS (@hunterbadbatch) November 9, 2022

One of the grim possibilities is that Kino will be made an example of as the leader of the uprising. Andor already showed the darker side of this world when Cassian’s father (Clem) was hanged for standing up against tyranny. There were plenty of witnesses to Kino being the voice of the escape, so he’s unlikely to go unpunished. This would become a poignant swansong given his somber words just before the prison break: “Play it how you want, but I’m gonna assume I’m already dead.”

A more fitting punishment – that we imagine Dedra Meero is already thinking up – is Kino being captured and going back to construct parts for whatever the inmates were working on. There have been plenty of theories that it’s the Death Star being built here, and remembering that Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) was reprimanded for things being behind schedule in Rogue One, losing most of the prison workforce in a prison break could be a contributing factor. It would also be the ultimate tragedy if Loy returns to building parts for the eventual weapon that’s responsible for Cassian’s death on the shores of Scarif.

Or is there somehow still a future for him in the Rebel Alliance? Even though the level-headed Kino is exactly the kind of fighter Luthen or Mon Mothma would love to recruit to the Rebellion, it doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon. But if Star Wars is good at anything, it’s a shocking and improbable return (we’re looking at you, Darth Maul). Kino hasn’t even been sliced in half like Maul or sucked into the Sarlacc like Boba Fett. By leaving his ultimate fate unanswered, Andor‘s writers have left the door open for Kino’s return down the line, and given how much fans already love the character after just three episodes, it’s likely Lucasfilm has taken note.

We know Andor season 2 is already on the way, and set to film later this month. Could Kino’s return be part of the plan? We’d like to imagine that there’s second half to that final Kino scene that we didn’t get to see where one of the other prisoners helped him swim to safety. Following Kino’s rousing speech this week, it’d certainly pack a punch if it were revealed next season that he made it off Narkina 5 and is now working to take down the Empire, too. Since the second season will cover the next four years of Cassina’s life, leading up to just moments before the events of Rogue One, it would provide ample time to revisit Kino at a new phase in his life. Perhaps he’ll have joined up with Saw Gerrera, who appeared briefly at the start of this arc, or organized a Rebel cell that aids Cassian on a future mission.