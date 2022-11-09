Andor: Who Is Lonni Jung and Where Have You Seen Robert Emms Before?

This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Andor

In Star Wars: Andor episode 10, “One Way Out,” we spent quite a bit of time actually getting to know Robert Emms’ character Lonni Jung, an ISB supervisor who has been hanging in the background of the show since the fourth episode. While at first, it seemed that Lonni was meant to just warm a seat in scenes inside the ISB conference chamber, we finally learn the truth about the character in the latest episode. The Star Wars series reveals that this nondescript Imperial intelligence agent has been a Rebel mole all along, working for Luthen Rael. But that might be coming to an end, especially if the Empire discovers his true mission.

As the final scene shows, a nervous Lonni is now having second thoughts about helping Luthen, as the Empire closes in on Rebel leader Anto Kreegyr. Lonni meets with Luthen to warn him of the Empire’s trap in the hopes of saving Kreegyr and his crew. He supplies Luthen with this information as a final offering before backing out of Rebellion. But with a powerful monologue about sacrifice brilliantly delivered by Stellan Skarsgård, Luthen explains the facts of life to Lonni. Not only is Luthen willing to let Kreegyr’s men die on Spellhaus, he reassures Lonni that maintaining his position in the ISB and not arousing suspicion is more important than the men they will lose in the Empire’s ambush.

In the scene, Luthen also reveals his true identity to Lonnie for the first time in order to build trust, and series writer Beau Willimon recently broke down this moment with Screen Rant, saying, “It’s incredible, because you’re learning about Lonni Jung being a double agent, and the only way for Luthen to keep this moving forward and keep this guy on board is to give of himself. To finally allow him to see his face, which is a huge risk. To speak honestly, from the heart. You’re seeing him in the process of sacrifice and risk. And at the same moment that he’s talking about it, you see another guy who’s also taking great risks, and is willing to make sacrifices.” It’s another powerful moment in an episode where almost everyone has to decide who they can trust and how far they’re willing to go for a cause much bigger than any one person.