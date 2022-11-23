Andor Ending Explained and What to Expect in Season 2

That all changes after he’s unjustly imprisoned on Narkina 5, where inmates are forced to work themselves to death for the Empire. After he hatches an escape plan with the other prisoners and makes it back to Niamos, Cassian and Melshi make a pact to tell the rest of the galaxy what the Empire is really doing to its citizens. It’s clear that Cassian is ready to expose the Empire and fight them.

But first he needs to take a detour to Ferrix to say goodbye to his late adoptive mother Maarva and rescue Bix from the ISB. This all leads to a final showdown between Cassian and Luthen on the Fondor. Cassian deduces from the increased Rebel presence on Ferrix that Luthen was planning to kill him in order to preserve the Rebellion’s secrets (after the Aldhani heist, Cassian ditched Vel, making him a loose end Luthen needed to take care of). But Cassian suggests there’s another option: Luthen should take him in and make Cassian one of his agents.

Fans of Rogue One of course know that Cassian’s decision to join the Rebellion is meant to set up his later role in the movie. After all, when we first met Cassian in 2016, he was already a high-ranking Rebel spy and also a skilled assassin, the one the leaders of the Rebel Alliance trust with killing Galen Erso, the chief scientist behind the creation of the Death Star. Joining Luthen is the first step toward that future for Cassian as well as his ultimate demise on Scarif at the end of Rogue One.

The Death Star

Speaking of the Death Star, a surprise post-credit scene shows us that construction on the Imperial’s superweapon is well underway. We watch as little droids use the parts that Cassian and the other Narkina prisoners were building to form pieces of the space station. This is of course a bit of foreshadowing for what’s to come: we know the Death Star will play a big part in the final act of Cassian’s Star Wars story. He’ll later become one of the brave heroes who sacrifices his own life to steal the Death Star plans for the Rebellion. What this Andor post-credits scene reveals about that ending is that Cassian was unknowingly forced to help build the very weapon that will eventually kill him. Palpatine would call it ironic.

But is there more to that Death Star tease than just a simple bit of dramatic irony? It’s possible that the space station’s debut on the show means Andor season 2 will delve deeper into its creation. Is ISB officer Dedra Meero meant to play a part in keeping the Death Star secret? Will we get a Mads Mikkelsen cameo via Galen Erso? Can Disney+ afford CGI Peter Cushing?

Either way, Andor wants you to know that, yes, the Death Star is definitely out there and that the show is closer to Rogue One and A New Hope than ever before.