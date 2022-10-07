Star Wars: Andor Callback Just Set Up a Massive Jedi Cameo

Case in point: the haul of items at his Coruscant galleria hint at some potential ties to the Jedi and the Sith. Among the many artifacts for sale in this shop are a pair of holocrons, Star Wars data cubes that usually contain ancient knowledge about the light and dark sides of the Force. Even though it’s the first time they’ve appeared in live-action, holocrons have previously been referenced outside of the movies, including as MacGuffins in the Rebels animated series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and plenty of books.

But what do these artifacts mean for Andor? Some viewers have claimed that the gigantic size of the holocrons on the show compared to their previous appearances means they’re replicas. After all, it would be dangerous to store real Jedi and Sith artifacts out in the open like that in the age of the Empire, let alone next to each other. But others think these Andor easter eggs are actually setting up season one’s endgame and a potential cameo on par with Luke Skywalker stopping by in The Mandalorian. It wouldn’t be all that surprising considering Star Wars shows have become synonymous with big cameos like Luke, Ahsoka Tano (also in The Mandalorian), Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett, and Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Is someone going to come for those holocrons?

The bigger questions are: who is the show preparing to unveil and is it a Jedi…or a Sith?

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) spoke about bringing someone else into the Rebel Alliance in episode 4, and if this is not signaling the return of Jimmy Smits as Senator Bail Organa, it’s likely someone else who can cause a rumble in the Force. If it is a Jedi, it would make total chronological sense despite Andor taking place over a decade after Order 66 and the rise of the Empire.

Andor is set in that sweet spot between the Prequel and Original Trilogies, which means several fan-favorites could appear. Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis has direct ties to holocrons, which he spends most of his video game adventure searching for, and with calls for Cameron Monaghan to make the jump to live action, Andor seems like a good fit. But Cal’s next game, Jedi: Survivor, takes place around four years before Andor, and we don’t know yet if he’ll actually survive his next encounter with the Empire. There are at least two other Jedi we know are still around during this era: Obi-Wan Kenobi, who Ewan McGregor just recently reprised earlier this year, and Ahsoka Tano. The latter cameo would make particular sense since we know Ahsoka does end up working for the Rebellion around this time as one of the operatives known as “Fulcrum.” Whatever the case, if that Jedi holocron is going to be opened, it has to be done by someone with the powers of the Force.

But there’s also the possibility the Force user could be someone more sinister. Heading to the dark side of the Force, the holocron hunter might not be Team Luthen at all. Interestingly enough, the armor of Galen Marek, aka Starkiller, is also part of Rael’s collection, and although this beloved The Force Unleashed character is no longer canon, it’s possible Darth Vader’s troubled apprentice could have his story reworked somehow for Disney continuity. Like with Monaghan, fans have long petitioned for Sam Witwer to show up in live action.