Star Wars: Andor Episode 4 Easter Eggs Explained

– But it’s the wonderful Genevieve O’Reilly reprises her role as Mon Mothma, who is still Senator of Chandrila at the time of Andor. O’Reilly was first cast in the role by George Lucas for scenes in Revenge of the Sith, but all her speaking parts were ultimately excised from the theatrical cut of the film. Fortunately, we have one of these deleted scene, where Mon Mothma agrees with Padme Amidala and Bail Organa that they need to form a “loyal opposition” to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s tightening grip on the Senate and the Republic as a whole.

You also saw O’Reilly as Mothma in Star Wars: Rogue One, which takes place five years after Andor. By then, she’s fully part of the Rebel leadership on Yavin IV, and on a mission to take down the Death Star before it can terrorize the galaxy.

– If you’re wondering what happened to Mon Mothma after the Rebellion defeated the Empire, there are plenty of books, comics, and video games that cover her life after Return of the Jedi. But what you really need to know is that in both Legends continuity and current Disney canon, Mothma went on to become the first head of state of the New Republic. She definitely earned it.

Coruscant

There’s not much to say about this massive city-planet that you don’t know already, but here are the basics: the capital of the Republic and Empire was first introduced in Timothy Zahn’s seminal 1991 Legends novel Heir to the Empire, the first part of the Thrawn Trilogy. Although it never appeared in the theatrical cuts of George Lucas’ Original Trilogy, Coruscant was later retconned into Return of the Jedi for the film’s Special Edition re-release. For a few brief seconds, you can watch people celebrating the Emperor’s defeat in the city streets. The planet featured much more prominently in the Prequel Trilogy, particularly in Revenge of the Sith.

Chandrila

Chandrila, Mon Mothma’s home planet, is another Core World like Coruscant, a center of power in both the Republic and Imperial eras. The planet made its first appearance in the 1998 video game Star Wars: Rebellion, but was actually first mentioned by name in West End Games’ Star Wars RPG sourcebook from 1987. In Disney canon, after Return of the Jedi, it became the first capital of the New Republic, and the birthplace of Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren.

Scarif

Talk about foreshadowing. The Scarif nod in the episode is, of course, a reference to the planet where the third act of Rogue One takes place. It’s the location of an Imperial facility that holds the plans to the Death Star, and will be the place where Cassian dies with the rest of the Rebel team who sacrifice themselves to retrieve those plans for the Alliance.