Star Wars: Andor Episode 5 Review – The Axe Forgets

If focusing on blue milk and tiny pills feels like splitting the tiniest of hairs on the head of a Wampa, let’s be honest, this is what Andor is. This is a show where Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) taking off her earrings in a landspeeder will be perhaps just as important as the mention of an off-screen, but very familiar, planet. Cassian (Diego Luna) and Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) discussing tattoos hint at some backstory yet to be revealed, but then again, maybe not. Detail in Andor isn’t always about the plot, sometimes it’s just there because those details would exist in real life, too.

If literary realism isn’t really your thing, and you watch Star Wars for the pew-pew blasters and the space adventure, “The Axe Forgets” isn’t suddenly shifting the show into hyperdrive. The big Rebellion heist on Aldhani seems scheduled for next week, but then again, even in this episode, it’s a little difficult to know exactly how many times everyone in the camp has to go to sleep before they can wake up and do something again. In real life, being a freedom fighter for the Rebellion would be like this: tedious, difficult, and uncomfortable. Andor has made its point with episode 5, the adventures of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo are nothing like what life was like for the rest of the people in the Rebellion.

However, because this episode is still mostly focused on setting-up various character threads, it remains to be seen if Andor’s novelty can actually transform into something else. Right now, the show still feels fresh because it’s such a contrast to the rest of Star Wars. But Andor can’t just continue to be praised for what it’s not, it has to, at some point, also succeed or fail on its own merits. It’s either going to be all over tomorrow, or it’s just getting started.

Lots of other TV shows have realistic characters and nitty-gritty details. These kinds of things are weird for Star Wars, but it’s not like non-science fiction shows get praised for not falling into adventure tropes. In other words, the thing that keeps Andor going shouldn’t just continue to be “The dialogue is slightly better than most other Star Wars things!”

Just because Andor is rebelling against the Star Wars mold doesn’t mean the entire series is intrinsically brilliant. Yet. But at this point, it hasn’t actually delivered on its promise. When all the Rebels learn that Cassian is just in it for the money, there’s a moment where they don’t trust him. This is kind of meta. Is the show the same way? Is this a brilliant introspective sci-fi drama, or is Andor just meandering because it can?

For now, the hope for Andor is that its various plot threads will evolve in surprising, but realistically inevitable ways. We’re told that Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cinta (Varada Sethu) have some secret role in the heist at the Imperial Base — but what is it? Uncle Harlo is going to swoop in and fix Syril Karn’s life — but who is Uncle Harlo? What’s up with Mon Mothma’s crummy family? Where is Cassian’s sister?