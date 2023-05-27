Return of the Jedi Almost Killed Off a Major Star Wars Hero (And It Wasn’t Han Solo)

“I also felt someone had to go,” Empire and Jedi screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan said in Empire of Dreams. “It should happen very early in the last act so you begin to worry about everybody.”

Indeed, the potential death of a major character was one of the big topics of discussion during story meetings between Kasdan and George Lucas for the initially titled Revenge of the Jedi. While all of the heroes ultimately made it out of the Original Trilogy in one piece, things could have gone very differently, according to the book Star Wars: The Annotated Screenplays by documentarian and film historian Laurent Bouzereau.

Intriguingly, The Annotated Screenplays reveals that Han wasn’t the only Star Wars character on the chopping block. At one point, Lucas and Kasdan flirted with the idea of killing off Luke Skywalker in the trilogy’s final act, presumably sacrificing himself to destroy Darth Vader and the Emperor.

“I realized that I could kill off Luke if I wanted to, and I tried to play that up as much as I could,” Lucas told Bouzereau. “It was conceivable that Luke could die or turn to the dark side, and if he did, then it would be up to Leia to redeem everybody.”

Deciding it would be too dark for the children in the audience, Lucas backtracked from the idea. In order to give the trilogy a happy ending, the Maker decided that his beloved trio had to survive the final battle.

“It would really have put an unfortunate twist on everything if we had killed off one of the main characters,” Lucas explained in The Annotated Screenplays. “Luke needed to live, and we needed to have Leia and Han together at the end. The fact that the boy gets the girl — or the girl gets the boy — in the end was a key factor and was as important as Luke overcoming his demons.”