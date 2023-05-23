Return of the Jedi Deleted Scenes Give a Forgotten Star Wars Villain a Bigger Role

We all know the major bad guys in Return of the Jedi: you’ve got Darth Vader, you’ve got Emperor Palpatine, you’ve got Moff Jerjerrod… oh, you don’t remember Moff Jerjerrod? Well, it is true that no one in the movie actually says the name of the Imperial officer heading up the construction of the Death Star II, but he has a few important moments. Viewers probably best recognize him as the officer who gets the “unexpected pleasure”of Vader’s visit to the space station and reacts with fear when he learns that the Emperor will be coming to oversee the completion of the station.

Fortunately, for Return of the Jedi‘s 40th anniversary, StarWars.com is bringing the movie’s deleted scenes back to the forefront, including one that fleshes out Jerjerrod’s role in the film beyond what fans saw on the big screen.

Played by Michael Pennington, Jerjerrod is more than just a man who gets pushed around by Vader. In fact, we learn through these deleted scenes that this Moff is less a coward and more a savvy operator hoping to maintain his career by taking advantage of tensions between the Emperor and his apprentice.

In perhaps the most striking moment in a deleted scene called “Jerjerrod’s Conflict,” the Moff stands outside Palpatine’s quarters, flanked by members of the Royal Guard, refusing entry to Vader. As you’d expect, Vader responds in his usual method for dealing with disappointing bureaucrats, and Force Chokes the man, but only for a couple of seconds before Jerjerrod manages to cough out that he’s following the Emperor’s own instructions.