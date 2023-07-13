Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 5 Easter Eggs Just Set up a New TOS Character’s Arrival

Vulcan Has No Moons?

Chapel’s voiceover log tells us she is going to “survey the Moon of Kerkhov on the far side of the sector of the Vulcan system.” Now, to be clear, this is not a moon orbiting Vulcan. In “The Man Trap” in TOS, Spock said that Vulcan had no moons. Later, in The Animated Series episode “Yesteryear” and in The Motion Picture, we saw some celestial bodies that certainly looked like moons. D.C Fontana, writer of “Yesteryear,” attempted to retcon this issue by claiming Vulcan had a “sister planet” visible from the sky. And, although subsequent special editions and director’s editions of The Motion Picture have removed the “moons” of Vulcan, we did see some moon-like planets in Discovery. Also, in Star Trek 2009, the planet Delta Vega is close enough to Vulcan that Old Spock was able to see Vulcan from its surface.

Is “the Moon of Kerkhov” connected to any of this? Probably not. On Spock’s shuttlecraft screen a bit later, we see that Kerkov itself is a planet, and this is one of its moons. So, this is another planet that just happens to be in the Vulcan system or sector. This would be a little like somebody saying “a planet in the Earth system,” when referring to Jupiter. People in Star Trek tend to call our solar system the “Sol System” or sometimes (like Worf did in “The Best of Both Worlds”) “the Terran System.” But, either way, it seems like Kerkhov and the ancient aliens, the Kerkhovians, were unconnected to anything having to do with Vulcans. Heck, the entire premise of the episode rests on them being unfamiliar with Vulcan biology. Did the Vulcans ever run into the Kerkhovians before? Fan fiction writers — go!

Vulcan Science Academy

Chapel is applying to something at the Vulcan Science Academy. This is the same organization that Spock dropped out of prior to The Original Series. In Star Trek 2009, we actually see Spock reject his acceptance into the Vulcan Science Academy when the elders refer to his “disadvantage” of having a human mother. In this episode, we get a similar scene later on, when Spock’s “handicap” of having a human mother is mentioned. Interestingly, in Star Trek 2009, Akiva Goldsman — the co-creator of Strange New Worlds — appeared in a cameo as a Vulcan elder.

Of note, Chapel trying to get an internship at the Vulcan Science Academy as a human is not without precedent. In Discovery, we learned Michael Burnham was a graduate of the Vulcan Science Academy. From both TOS and Strange New Worlds, we also know that M’Benga studied on Vulcan, though it’s not clear if it was with the Vulcan Science Academy. Classic (non-canon) Star Trek novels like The Vulcan Academy Murders (1984) retroactively established that Dr. M’Benga had worked and studied on Vulcan for four years.

Dr. Korby and Archaeological Medicine

M’Benga quizzes Chapel on “Korby’s three principles of archaeological medicine,” essentially the study of ancient alien techniques that can be used by doctors in the present. Korby is a reference to Dr. Korby, from The Original Series episode “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” By that time, in 2266, Korby is Chapel’s ex-fiancée! At this point, she clearly hasn’t met him, and he hasn’t gone missing yet. Will we see Korby this season on Strange New Worlds?

Spock “Fully Suppresses” His Emotions

Spock credits M’Benga with helping him “fully suppress” his emotions. This is a tiny bit of a retcon, insofar as it helps to explain the differences between the smiling Spock from “The Cage” (2254) and the more emotional Spock from SNW seasons 1 and 2 (2259).