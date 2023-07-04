Star Trek Showrunner Defends Major Canon Change

“This is a correction,” Goldsman told CinemaBlend. “Because otherwise, it’s silly, or Star Trek ceases to be in our universe.” Indeed, that’s always been the struggle for Star Trek after it continued past its original three-season run at the end of the 60s. When “Space Seed” aired in 1967, the beginning of the Eugenics Wars was still 25 years away. But it’s now 2023 and obviously our real-life history has played out a bit differently than the one imagined by Gene Roddenberry and his writers.

Thus, post-Original Series shows have had to make choices at times about to how to handle the ways Star Trek resembles or diverges from our own history. At times, the shows have either ignored the events of our past, but they’ve also ignored their own canon as established in TOS, as with Voyager two-parter “Future’s End,” which saw the crew arrive in a 1996 that seemed untouched by war. According to Goldsman, Trek creators will have to continue making decisions about what to retcon so that this franchise about a utopian Earth society from the future can continue to comment on our present.

“We want Star Trek to be an aspirational future,” explained Goldsman. “We want to be able to dream our way into the Federation as a Starfleet. I think that is the fun of it, in part. And so, in order to keep Star Trek in our timeline, we continue to push dates forward. At a certain point, we won’t be able to. But obviously, if you start saying that the Eugenics Wars were in the ’90s, you’re kind of fucked for aspirational in terms of the real world.”

Goldsman also points out that the series already hinted at changes in the timeline during season one, as the pilot episode (written and directed by Goldsman) includes footage of the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. But with “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” makes explicit what has only been implied by other series.

This change will give writers some latitude as they continue working on the show, at least until they need to update the timeline again in another 100 years.