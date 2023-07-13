Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 5 Review – Charades

But, like so many other Strange New Worlds installments, this hour is also a story that wrestles with deeper emotional issues than it appears at first glance. Peck has worked hard to position his Spock as a character who sits somewhere between Leaonard Nimoy’s and Zachary Quinto’s versions, a young man who’s still trying to figure out what it means to be half human and half Vulcan, and to carry the judgments and expectations of both his people with him while still never feeling completely at home in either culture. The return of Discovery’s Mia Kirschner as Amanda Grayson adds a welcome extra layer to her son’s complicated emotional experience, if only in the ways it reflects the different but no less difficult choices she’s made to bind herself to a culture that openly dislikes and belittles her simply for loving Sarek. (The scene where Amanda tries to be as gentle as possible in fulfilling the terms of the ceremony that requires her to openly belittle her future daughter-in-law is such a lovely and quietly powerful commentary about how she chooses to live her life.)

But, to be honest, I’m still not entirely sure about how I feel about the Spock/Chapel/T’Pring triangle. To the show’s credit, it’s done a rather remarkable job of creating a situation in which all characters and relationships involved in this story are compelling and easy to root for. Rather than make T’Pring a roadblock to Spock’s greater happiness or a cautionary tale about living a life driven by duty, Strange New Worlds has instead reimagined her as a genuine partner for him, a likable woman in her own right who honestly seems more than capable of making him happy. Gia Sandhu has put in the work in just a handful of brief appearances to make T’Pring a three-dimensional figure with real layers—her appearance this week is as much about her difficult relationship with her overbearing mother as it is her engagement to Spock—and even though I know their courtship is technically canonically doomed, part of me wants them to figure out a way to work things out despite all that. They’re such a good team!

On the other hand, Peck and Jess Bush also have great chemistry, which means we really are spoiled for choice in terms of Spock’s romantic options. There’s something strangely tragic about the fact that at the moment, they technically are canon compliant if you assume that a painful break-up in which Spock ultimately chooses his engagement with T’Pring is why Chapel spends so much time pining over him in The Original Series. (Even though it’s hard to see this version of Chapel doing the whole unrequited love thing.)

But part of the problem is that Chapel is one of the few Strange New Worlds characters we haven’t really gotten to know all that well on her own—or, at least, gotten to know outside of her connection with Spock. Part of the reason that the season 2 premiere was so compelling was that it gave us some much-needed backstory about Chapel’s experience during the Klingon war and her relationship with M’Benga before their time on the Enterprise. Season 2 does at least seem to be leaning into her interest in ancient medicine and archaeological space history, which helps, but it’s probably well past time for a Chapel-centric hour that doesn’t have anything to do with her messy Vulcan almost-love affair.