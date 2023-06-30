Star Trek’s Latest Romance Calls Back to One of the Best Episodes of The Original Series

Captain Kirk goes back in time and has a powerful romance that ends in tragedy, a choice made for the greater good. Yes, that synopsis does describe the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,” in which La’an and an alternate version of James Kirk share an adventure and a kiss in 21st-century Toronto before that Kirk dies in action.

But Star Trek fans may also recognize that synopsis as a description of one of the best episodes of the Original Series, “The City on the Edge of Forever.”

Written by Harlan Ellison (with heavy rewrites from mainstays Gene L. Coon, Steven W. Carabatsos, D.C. Fontana, and Gene Roddenberry, much to the chagrin of the famously irascible Ellison), “The City on the Edge of Forever” finds Spock and Kirk traveling to 1930 to rescue an insane and time-displaced McCoy. Along the way, Kirk befriends a social worker and peace activist named Edith Keeler (Joan Collins) and quickly falls for her. But when Spock discovers that McCoy’s arrival prevented Keeler’s accidental death, setting off a chain of events that ends with Hitler winning World War II, he tells Kirk, “Edith Keeler must die.”

Nobody in “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” says the same thing about Jim Kirk. In fact, the Romulan agent tries to get La’an to kill her ancestor Khan Noonien Singh (portrayed as a child by Desmond Sivan). But Kirk’s death in the alternate timeline leaves La’an just as distraught as Kirk was in “The City of the Edge of Forever.”