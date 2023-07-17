Star Trek: Ranking the Stories Set in the Present Day

It even throws us some subtle continuity porn to argue over. In Sarah Silverman’s office we see a model of the launch configuration of a DY-100 class ship- the ship used by Khan Noonien Singh to escape justice following the Eugenics Wars that were supposed to happen in the mid-nineties. This is more than just an Easter egg (unlike, we’re assuming, the Talosian action figure on Sarah Silverman’s desk). Over the course of the episode we learn that the entire microprocess revolution that created the world we know and love was the result of stolen 29th century tech.

Does this mean history was changed? That all Star Trek following this episode takes place in a divergent timeline where the Eugenics Wars never happened? This has some fascinating connotations that we will touch upon later in the article, and which I will explain to you at length after precisely one and a half pints.

The episode does have its weak points however – Voyager being seen on national television never seems to go anywhere, and neither does the whole subplot where Chakotay and Torres end up prisoner in a survivalist compound for a bit. As we’ve already mentioned, there’s also a lot of agonising about how Voyager will get to the present, when we already know that they just need to whip around the sun at warp speed and boom, the series is over. Oh, and this is an extremely minor gripe, but Janeway tells us she has no idea what her ancestors were doing in this time period – despite subjecting us to the tedium of her story in ‘Millennium Gate’ which was set only four years after this.

3. Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow

A Star Trek character unexpectedly finds themselves in an alternate, far darker timeline. To rectify things, they go backwards in time to prevent interference in a historical incident that will change the fate of humanity, particularly the legendary Eugenics Wars. Yes, in many ways this episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is just a straight up speed run of the plot of Picard season 2, but in doing so it really shows that when you know what you’re doing an hour is all you need.

The plot takes us to 21st century Toronto (despite alt-Kirk confidently declaring that it is New York, which, fair play to him, the odds were in his favour), placing La’an Noonien Singh in the centre of a temporal scuffle between future Federation-types that would have been recogniseable to the Voyager crew, and some extremely generic scheming future Romulans. The heart of the story is the romance between La’an and the Kirk of another timeline as she comes to terms with her family history, but the episode is sprinkled with nice moments (It turns out if you live practically forever “Engineering” can just be a skill you pick up along the way rather than a lifelong obsession), and where it needs to it pushes slightly harder than Trek has before.

For a start, and please correct me in the comments if I’m wrong on this, but I think this episode is the first time anyone in-universe explicitly refers to Star Trek’s future as “socialist.” The episode makes a few references to how ridiculous our time period’s obsession with money is. Canonically, this episode makes it official that Voyager and the Temporal Cold War have pushed the Eugenics Wars from the 90s into our future.