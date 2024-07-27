Strange New Worlds Season 3 Just Confirmed a New Star Trek Original Series Character

One of the great joys of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is seeing minor characters from The Original Series get fleshed out, characters like Dr. M’Benga and Number One. Another joy has been the romantic tension between Spock and Nurse Chapel, tension that has been complicated by the interactions with T’Pring, Spock’s Vulcan fiancée.

Both of those aspects are about to get much better with the third season of Strange New Worlds. Cillian O’Sullivan joins the cast as Dr. Roger Korby, the most respected archaeologist in the Federation. For those who know only Strange New Worlds and other recent Star Trek series, Dr. Korby refers only to the scientist under whom Chapel considered studying throughout the series’ second season. Chapel’s frustration about Spock refusing to acknowledge the feelings between them and her interest in Korby’s work drove several of her plots, especially in the musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody.”

Those who are familiar with Star Trek from its beginning will also recognize Korby as the chief antagonist in the episode “What Are Little Girls Made Of?,” from the first season of The Original Series. By the time of “What Are Little Girls Made Of?,” Korby and Chapel had become engaged, even though she remained on the Enterprise under Captain Kirk.

Korby and his team went to the frozen planet Exo III to study the remains of the people who once lived there. When communications from Korby and his assistant Dr. Brown ceased, Kirk and the Enterprise went to investigate. To Chapel’s chagrin, they found Korby working alongside an attractive young student called Andrea and a hulking android called Ruk. The revelation that Andrea is also an android is tempered by the realization that both Korby and Brown are androids, robot facsimiles intended to replace humans when they die.