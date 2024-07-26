Star Trek Lower Decks: Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid on the Show’s Final Voyage

Quaid: Okay, I’ll blow smoke your way. I just feel like I got a true bestie out of this, and then widening it out a little bit like the supporting cast and even the larger Trek family, we got to do that amazing episode of Strange New Worlds and got to bond with that cast, and Jonathan Frakes got to direct us. I still text with Jonathan Frakes and got to meet Gates McFadden—all these people that Trek has touched. I feel so much more connected to and eternally grateful for this franchise.

Speaking of Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks is ending, but Mariner and Boimler can live in on live-action, right?

Newsome: Every day in the writers’ room of Starfleet Academy, I’m like, “You ever think about maybe Mariner could show up?” Every day, I just casually bring it up. But no no. I’m joking. The internet will run with that. But we would be remiss if we didn’t say that [Lower Decks showrunner] Mike McMahan ain’t done. He’s got seasons upon seasons in him. So, it would be great if Lower Decks could continue to have life somewhere else. Outside of that, I think that it makes total sense to have more live-action things. Maybe a movie, something where we can see the rest of our castmates in live action. We got to see Shaxs and Tendi and Rutherford and Carol and Jerry [O’Connell]. Why did I just call him by his Earth name? [Laughs]

Quaid: I’m glad you did! [Laughs]. In this pitch, Jerry O’Connell does not play Commander Ransom. He plays the actor Jerry O’Connell! Mariner and Boimler have grown

a lot over these five seasons. But the show is still very, very down-to-Earth. How does that even work?

Newsome: I think it’s a good meditation on how nothing’s really a meritocracy, even in Starfleet where we wish it might be! Sure, in season five, Mariner is no longer self-sabotaging. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the fleet is suddenly going to be like oh wow, the Cerritos, what a great ship. They’re still kind of messed up.