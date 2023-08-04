Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Just Pulled Off a Secret Cameo

This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds article contains spoilers.

Andorian chief engineer Hemmer was one of the highlights of the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, thanks in large part to actor Bruce Horak’s gruff sweetness. Fans truly felt the loss when Hemmer sacrificed himself to save the crew from the Gorn in “All Those Who Wander,” even if it made way for the equally wonderful Carol Kane as new chief engineer Pelia.

But that didn’t mark the end of Horak’s time in Star Trek. We got a brief glimpse of Hemmer as both a zombie projection and a priority one YouTube video in season 2’s “Lost in Translation,” as Uhura called upon the teaching of her old friend to solve a complex communication problem. Now, Horak is back in the new musical episode, “Subspace Rhapsody,” but not as Hemmer.

In addition to the sudden bursts of song in the episode caused by a subspace fold, the Enterprise also needs to deal with the threat of Klingons, who plan to destroy the fold because of the “dishonor” it caused. Leading the Klingons is General Garkog, sporting an eye patch that would bring glory to Martok or General Chang. Garkog makes for a memorable presence, despite his limited screen time, especially when he and his crew briefly break into a hip-hop number.