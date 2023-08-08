Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Trailer Confirms Classic TOS Villain Return

Captain James T. Kirk stands triumphant in a rocky desert plain. Before him lies his defeated enemy, the reptilian captain of an opposing starship. Just seconds ago, Kirk planned to kill his opponent by driving a sharp rock through his heart. But at the last second, compassion overtook Kirk, the realization that the Captain may have just been defending himself, just as he or anyone else would have done.

“You’ll have to get your entertainment somewhere else,” Kirk shouts at the skies, defying both the godlike being who brought him there, and even us viewers.

For decades, we got our entertainment not by watching Starfleet members kill the captain’s monstrous opponents, the Gorn, but by making fun of them. The Gorn only appeared in one episode of The Original Series, season one’s “Arena,” but they quickly came to represent everything wonderful about Star Trek‘s first run. Between the flimsy rubber suit and the obvious foam rocks, the glacially-paced battle that highlighted Kirk’s signature two-handed chopping attack, and the philosophical resolution to the encounter, “Arena” captured a television series ambitiously telling complex stories, despite the limitations of its budget.

Since “Arena” aired in 1967, the Gorn remained iconic but rarely appeared on screen. One showed up on an alien council in an episode of The Animated Series, the evil Mirror Universe version of Jonathan Archer and the NX-O1 battled a CG Gorn in Enterprise, and Rutherford interrupted a Gorn wedding in Lower Decks, but the species was never taken as an important player in the mainline Star Trek universe.