What Star Trek Gets So Right About Shared Universes and What’s Next After Picard

The need for variety in such a big franchise is well known and recognized. The MCU, for example, has built itself on offering a wide variety of genres, tones, and stories (from spy films to space opera to sitcoms). Star Wars has slightly less variety in tone but, like both the MCU and Star Trek, offers a combination of live action and animated shows, and like Star Trek, it has stories spread across different points on its timeline, some following legacy characters, others following new ones.

But offering up a variety of shows loses its biggest advantage if viewers have to watch every show in order to keep up. The whole point of giving people options regarding what to watch and in what order is that not everything needs to appeal equally to everyone. There will be some fans who watch everything connected to a particular franchise no matter what (and if you are reading a website called Den of Geek, there is a high likelihood that’s you!). But there are many fans who prefer to just watch the specific shows and/or films that interest them the most. Viewers who dislike space opera might want to skip Guardians of the Galaxy, those who dislike sitcoms might not want to watch WandaVision or She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, or those who are not big fans of animation might skip all of the animated series in any franchise.

But this becomes a problem when the writers and producers assume everyone is watching everything. Casual viewers wanting a night out at the cinema might feel cheated when they learn they need to have first watched WandaVision to follow a storyline in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Streaming viewers who are enjoying The Mandalorian but do not want to watch The Book of Boba Fett may stop watching all together when they realize major story developments from the first show took place in the middle of the second, and they missed them.

Star Trek has an edge here, because none of the currently streaming television series assume knowledge of any of the other current series. Yes, Picard and Lower Decks are targeting a particularly nostalgic group of fans, specifically of the shows that aired during the 1990s (The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager). It’s fair to say that many of the jokes in Lower Decks especially will be completely lost on anyone who has not seen those series.

But at the same time, none of the five modern Star Trek series – Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds – require anyone to have watched any of the other current shows in order to follow their storylines. This means that viewers who do not want to watch a child-friendly animated show made for Nickelodeon (Prodigy) do not have to; viewers who do not like Discovery do not need to watch it to enjoy its spinoff Strange New Worlds (the pilot does a great job of explaining the timey-wimey Captain Pike conundrum on its own!), and viewers who just want new stories and crews do not have to watch Picard. There are no Star Trek films being made at the moment, but the most recent three took place in an entirely different universe all together; if anyone does make any more, they might not be quite that disconnected, but they seem unlikely to be required viewing for any of the shows.

If there is one major flaw in the current setup, it is that some current Star Trek series are not spread far enough apart from each other on the timeline and can end up affecting each other in negative ways. Story-wise, the biggest issue is spoilers. Strange New Worlds and Discovery are far enough removed from the others not to be affected, but we have already seen some this problem come up with Picard and Prodigy. The latter has already been spoiled by the former because Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) has been mentioned multiple times across Picard in the present tense. In Prodigy, which is set nearly 20 years earlier, Admiral Janeway is trying to find her erstwhile First Officer, now-Captain Chakotay, who has managed to lose first a ship and then himself in Delta Quadrant for the second time. Chakotay has become trapped in the future – will Admiral Janeway find him there, only to become trapped herself? Will she die in the attempt? I guess not, because she’s referenced several times two decades later!